Nutritionist Opens Up About Hormonal Changes During Menopause

Menopause is a natural stage in every woman's life that marks the end of her menstrual cycle. During this time, a woman's body goes through major changes, especially in hormones and physical health. Recently, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija shares an Instagram post talking about these hormonal changes and how they affect women during this important phase. In her Instagram video, Ms Makhija talks about the different symptoms women may experience due to hormonal changes during menopause. These include headaches, heart palpitations, high cholesterol or triglycerides, hot flashes and hair loss.

“You are not alone! We are not alone. Together we will turn all these symptoms into our strength,” reads the caption of her post.

The nutritionist starts the video by saying that headaches are common during menopause. They can get worse if you had them before, or they might even begin during the perimenopause phase.

“The effect the hormones have on our gut and therefore our digestion has a stronger role to play in headaches,” Ms Makhija says.

She points out that “correcting how you eat” and “how you hydrate” can help overcome these problems of menopause.

Ms Makhija then continues with heart palpitations which is about “42% of menopausal women and 52% of post-menopausal women experience.”

High lipid profiles or high cholesterol comes next in Ms Makhija's list of hormonal changes during menopause.

She notes that it happens probably because “our sex hormones are cholesterol based” and because they are weaning, the body “uses more so it starts producing more cholesterol.”

“Your body is trying to compensate and make the sex hormones that are needed for survival and instinct,” Ms Makhija adds.

She calls triglycerides the “troubling factor” and urges everyone to keep it in check to live a good lifestyle and good exercise can help control these.

Last but not least, Ms Makhija calls hot flashes the “cardinal symptom” of menopause and claims that 80 percent of women experience it.

“It's a literal burst of a volcanic burst from our face, neck, and back regions,” which can last from a few minutes to even up to an hour, she said.

Ms Makhija concludes by saying, “That was the H and all the symptoms related to that,” adding that hair loss is also one of the many symptoms during menopause.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.