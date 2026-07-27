For people with diabetes, building muscle is about much more than getting stronger or improving body shape. Healthy muscles play an important role in glucose metabolism and can help the body use blood sugar more efficiently. The good news is that you don't necessarily need a gym or expensive equipment to strengthen your muscles. From squats and lunges to wall push-ups and resistance-band exercises, simple home workouts can help improve muscle strength and support better metabolic health. But people with diabetes need to be slightly more careful while exercising, particularly if they take insulin or medicines that can cause low blood sugar. For people with diabetes, maintaining muscle strength may therefore be an important part of long-term metabolic health.

Why Is Muscle Important For People With Diabetes?

"Muscle is a metabolic storage tank," says Dr Nishant Raizada, HOD, Endocrinology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad. The muscles are one of the body's major sites for glucose uptake. Regular resistance exercise can improve insulin sensitivity, help muscles use glucose more efficiently and support better blood sugar control. It can also help preserve lean muscle mass, which becomes increasingly important with ageing.

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You Don't Need A Gym To Build Muscle

You can build strength at home using your body weight and everyday household objects. Exercises such as squats, wall push-ups, lunges, chair-assisted sit-to-stands, stair climbing and resistance-band exercises can effectively work major muscle groups. "Muscles can't read gym membership cards," Dr Raizada says, emphasising that consistency matters more than fancy equipment.

Beginners can start with two or three resistance-training sessions a week. As the exercises become easier, gradually increase repetitions, use a stronger resistance band or add resistance by carrying a securely packed backpack. The key is progressive overload, gradually challenging the muscles rather than doing the same routine indefinitely.

Can Exercise Lower Blood Sugar?

Yes. Physical activity can increase glucose uptake by muscles and improve insulin sensitivity. However, people with diabetes need to understand how their blood sugar responds to exercise. Those taking insulin or medicines that stimulate insulin production can experience hypoglycaemia during exercise or even several hours afterward. "If you take insulin or medicines that cause your body to produce insulin, you could get low blood sugar during or even a few hours after exercise," Dr Raizada explains. People starting a new workout routine may therefore need to monitor their glucose before and after exercise, particularly initially. Keeping a quick-acting source of carbohydrates available can also be important for those at risk of hypoglycaemia.

What Should You Eat To Build Muscle?

Exercise alone is not enough to build and maintain muscle. The body also needs adequate nutrition, particularly protein. People with diabetes can include healthy protein sources such as eggs, paneer, curd, dal, soy, fish and chicken as part of a balanced diet. Meals should also include vegetables and controlled portions of carbohydrate-rich foods. However, more protein is not automatically better. "You don't need a protein shake. And it should never be a milkshake full of sugar masquerading as fitness," says Dr Raizada. People with diabetic kidney disease should be especially careful about increasing protein intake and should discuss their individual requirements with their doctor rather than starting a high-protein diet independently.

When Should Diabetics Be More Careful?

Not everyone with diabetes should begin an exercise programme without medical guidance. People with severe diabetic neuropathy, foot wounds, advanced eye disease, heart problems or poorly controlled blood glucose may need an individualised exercise plan. For example, someone with reduced sensation in the feet may need to avoid exercises that increase the risk of injury, while people with certain eye complications may need to avoid activities that cause excessive straining. A doctor can help determine which exercises are appropriate and whether any precautions are necessary.

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How To Start Building Muscle At Home

If you're new to resistance training, start slowly and focus on proper technique rather than intensity. You can begin with:

Bodyweight squats Wall or modified push-ups Chair-assisted sit-to-stands Lunges Stair climbing Resistance-band exercises

Start with two or three sessions a week and give your muscles enough time to recover between workouts. As your strength improves, gradually increase the repetitions or resistance. The goal isn't to exhaust yourself every day. It is to make resistance training a sustainable part of your routine.

Muscle Is More Than Just About Appearance

"For a diabetic, muscle isn't cosmetic decoration; it's metabolic protection," says Dr Raizada. Building muscle can support glucose management, physical strength and independence while helping preserve lean body mass. And for people who cannot access a gym, there are plenty of ways to train effectively at home.

You don't need expensive equipment or complicated fitness programmes. Regular resistance exercise, adequate nutrition, glucose awareness and sufficient recovery can go a long way towards building stronger muscles and supporting better metabolic health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.