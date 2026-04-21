How Dangerous Is Low Blood Sugar? Possible Causes And Solutions Explained

While most people are familiar with the consequences of high blood sugar, low blood sugar can be equally dangerous. Also known as hypoglycemia, low blood sugar occurs when blood glucose levels drop below normal, potentially leading to serious health complications. While high blood sugar causes damage over the years, low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) can become life-threatening in minutes because glucose is the primary fuel for your metabolism; a shortage forces the body into a state of energy failure.

Dangers of low blood sugar levels

1. Cognitive impairment

The brain relies heavily on glucose as its primary energy source. When blood sugar levels drop, cognitive functions can be impaired, leading to symptoms such as confusion, irritability, difficulty concentrating, and even brain fog.

2. Physical symptoms

Common physical symptoms of hypoglycemia include sweating, shakiness, palpitations, dizziness, and weakness. These symptoms can escalate and result in seizures or loss of consciousness if not addressed quickly.

3. Risk of falls and accidents

Low blood sugar can lead to sudden weakness or loss of coordination, increasing the risk of falls and accidents.

4. Severe complications

Prolonged or severe hypoglycemia can lead to serious complications, including coma or even death, if not treated promptly.

5. Effects on heart health

Low blood sugar triggers a massive fight or flight response as the body tries to force the liver to release sugar. This causes a rapid, pounding heartbeat (tachycardia) and high blood pressure.

The chemical stress can also cause irregular heart rhythms, which are dangerous for those with underlying heart conditions. In extreme cases, the strain can trigger a heart attack, especially in older adults.

Possible causes of low blood sugar

Diabetes medications: For people with diabetes, taking too much insulin or other glucose-lowering medications can lead to hypoglycemia.

For people with diabetes, taking too much insulin or other glucose-lowering medications can lead to hypoglycemia. Inadequate food intake: Skipping meals, especially after taking medication, can result in dangerously low blood sugar levels.

Skipping meals, especially after taking medication, can result in dangerously low blood sugar levels. Excessive alcohol consumption: Alcohol can inhibit glucose production in the liver, especially when consumed on an empty stomach.

Alcohol can inhibit glucose production in the liver, especially when consumed on an empty stomach. Intense physical activity: Engaging in prolonged or strenuous exercise without adequate food intake can deplete blood sugar levels.

Engaging in prolonged or strenuous exercise without adequate food intake can deplete blood sugar levels. Hormonal deficiencies: Conditions affecting the adrenal or pituitary glands that produce hormones regulating blood sugar can lead to hypoglycemia.

Conditions affecting the adrenal or pituitary glands that produce hormones regulating blood sugar can lead to hypoglycemia. Reactive hypoglycemia: Some people experience low blood sugar after eating, particularly after consuming high-carbohydrate meals. This occurs because the body produces too much insulin in response.

What should you do?

1. Immediate treatment

If experiencing symptoms of hypoglycemia, consuming fast-acting carbohydrates (15-20 grams) is the first line of action. This can include glucose tablets, fruit juice, regular soda (not diet), or candy. After 15 minutes, it's advisable to recheck blood sugar levels and consume more carbohydrates if needed.

2. Long-term management

Individuals prone to hypoglycemia should work with their doctor to adjust medications and develop meal plans that stabilise blood sugar levels. Eating regular, balanced meals that include protein, fibre, and healthy fats can help prevent drops in blood sugar.

3. Carrying snacks

Keeping easy-to-consume fast-acting carbs on hand, like granola bars or glucose biscuits/tablets, can provide quick relief during a hypoglycemic episode.

4. Educate

Individuals with diabetes should educate themselves and those around them about recognising and responding to hypoglycemic episodes.

When to see a doctor

It's important to seek medical advice if you:

Experience frequent episodes of low blood sugar.

Have severe symptoms that do not improve with self-treatment.

Are unsure of the cause of your hypoglycemia

Have lost consciousness or had seizures due to low blood sugar

While most discussions often emphasise the dangers of high blood sugar (hyperglycemia), low blood sugar can also be extremely hazardous, potentially leading to serious health complications. Consult a doctor to determine the underlying cause of recurrent hypoglycemia and develop an appropriate treatment plan to manage it effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.