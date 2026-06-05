Acne is one of the most common skin concerns, affecting teenagers and adults alike. While skincare products often take center stage in acne management, growing attention is being paid to the role of nutrition in skin health. Among the foods gaining popularity are pumpkin seeds, which are packed with nutrients that may support healthy skin. But can they actually help clear acne? The answer is not entirely straightforward. Experts say pumpkin seeds are not a cure for acne, but their nutritional profile may support skin health and potentially help reduce some factors linked to breakouts. Dietary habits can influence the condition of your skin, as highlighted in a 2022 review published in the journal Jaad International. Certain foods may cause a rapid increase in blood sugar levels, which in turn triggers the release of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), a hormone that can affect skin health.

Why Pumpkin Seeds Are Considered Good for Skin

Pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc, a mineral that plays an important role in immune function, wound healing, and inflammation control. Research has shown that people with acne often have lower zinc levels, and adequate zinc intake may help reduce inflammation associated with acne lesions. These seeds also contain antioxidants such as vitamin E and plant compounds that help combat oxidative stress, which can contribute to skin damage and inflammation. In addition, pumpkin seeds provide healthy fats, magnesium, and protein, all of which support overall skin function and repair.

Also read: Hormonal Breakouts? Avoid These 10 Skincare Mistakes

Can They Reduce Acne Breakouts?

Acne develops due to a combination of factors, including excess oil production, clogged pores, bacteria, inflammation, hormones, and genetics. Because pumpkin seeds contain anti-inflammatory nutrients, they may help support healthier skin when included as part of a balanced diet. The zinc found in pumpkin seeds may help regulate inflammation and support the skin's healing process. Some experts also believe that nutrients in pumpkin seeds may contribute to better hormone balance, which can be beneficial for people whose acne is influenced by hormonal fluctuations. However, there is currently no evidence that eating pumpkin seeds alone can eliminate acne.

Also read: Hormonal Breakouts? Avoid These 10 Skincare Mistakes

What the Research Says

Studies have linked zinc deficiency to more severe acne in some individuals, and zinc supplementation has been shown to improve acne symptoms in certain cases. Since pumpkin seeds are a natural source of zinc, they may help people meet their daily nutritional requirements. That said, acne is a complex condition, and results vary from person to person. Dietary changes are most effective when combined with appropriate skincare, healthy lifestyle habits, and medical treatment when necessary.

Other Benefits of Pumpkin Seeds

Beyond potential skin benefits, pumpkin seeds offer several health advantages. They support heart health, provide plant-based protein, promote digestive health through fibre, and contain magnesium, which is important for muscle and nerve function. Adding a handful of unsalted pumpkin seeds to salads, yogurt, smoothies, or snacks can be an easy way to include them in a healthy diet. Pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc, antioxidants, healthy fats, and other nutrients that may support skin health and help reduce inflammation associated with acne. However, they should not be viewed as a standalone treatment for breakouts.

For persistent or severe acne, experts recommend a comprehensive approach that includes a balanced diet, proper skincare, stress management, and consultation with a dermatologist when needed. While pumpkin seeds may be a helpful addition to your diet, clear skin is usually the result of multiple healthy habits working together.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.