Constant tiredness is typically associated with low iron or hemoglobin levels. When your body lacks iron, it cannot produce enough hemoglobin, the essential protein in red blood cells that binds to and transports oxygen throughout your body. Without sufficient oxygen reaching your muscles, brain, and tissues, your body's energy production plummets, causing prolonged fatigue. However, Dr. Vishal Gabale, a Diabetologist and Metabolic Medicine expert, shared an unusual case in which a 28-year-old womanex perienced constant tiredness, hair fall, and brittle nails despite having normal iron and hemoglobin levels.

"A 28-year-old woman came in my OPD with a chief complaint of constant tiredness for the last 4 months. She was also experiencing hair fall and brittle nails. Her complete blood count indicated normal hemoglobin and iron levels. After additional investigation involving iron studies, we found something shocking," Dr. Gabale said in an Instagram video.

Normal iron, normal hemoglobin, then what is causing excessive tiredness?

"Serum ferritin was only eight. Normal range is between 20-200. Individuals usually experience symptoms if ferritin levels are less than 30, and levels below 15 indicate severe deficiency," Dr. Gabale revealed.

Ferritin is a protein that stores iron in your body, acting as a reserve to ensure a supply of iron when needed. It binds to iron and keeps it in a soluble and non-toxic form, primarily found in the liver, spleen, and bone marrow. Think of it as your body's internal iron storage closet or savings account. While a standard iron test only tells you how much iron is currently circulating in your blood, a Ferritin Blood Test measures your total backup reserves. If your ferritin is low, your iron savings are depleted, even if your regular blood counts look temporarily normal.

"This means her iron stores are practically empty. Her serum iron was normal, hemoglobin normal, so how could her iron stores be abnormal?"

"Your serum iron is like cash in your wallet. It is different in the morning and evening and changes hour to hour. When a doctor checks serum iron, they are checking how much cash you have in your pocket right now. Whereas ferritin is your savings account. It is your iron reserve. When your iron levels are low, your body pulls iron from the iron stores to keep the serum iron looking normal," explained Dr. Gabale.

The expert highlights that this is exactly what was happening in this case.

"Her ferritin was low, which means the body is draining the iron stores, which is keeping up her iron and hemoglobin. She was then treated with an iron supplement," added Dr. Gabale.

Consequences of low ferritin levels:

1. Fatigue and weakness

Low ferritin can lead to reduced energy levels since iron is crucial for oxygen transport in the body. This can manifest as constant tiredness and general weakness.

2. Hair loss

Ferritin is stored heavily in hair follicles. When stores drop, the body steals iron from your hair to feed vital organs, causing excessive shedding.

3. Brittle nails

Low iron levels can also affect nail health, leading to brittleness or unusual shapes.

4. Cold intolerance

Iron is essential for temperature regulation, and low levels can make you feel colder than usual.

5. Impaired immune function

Lower ferritin can weaken the immune system, making you more susceptible to infections.

6. Cognitive issues

Poor oxygen delivery to the brain can cause difficulties in concentration and memory.

7. Restless legs syndrome

Low iron in the brain triggers an irresistible urge to move your legs, severely disrupting sleep.

How to fix ferritin deficiency

1. Add iron-rich foods such as red meat, poultry, fish, lentils, beans, tofu, and fortified cereals to your diet.

2. Consuming vitamin C-rich foods like citrus fruits, bell peppers, and broccoli alongside iron-rich foods can enhance iron absorption.

3. Do not drink tea or coffee with your meals, as tannins block iron intake. Avoid eating high-calcium foods or dairy at the same time as your iron source.

4. If your levels are critically low, dietary changes aren't fast enough. Ask a doctor about gentle oral supplements.

5. If you suspect low ferritin or iron levels, get tested regularly and discuss results with your healthcare provider to monitor and manage your iron status effectively.

These strategies can help boost your ferritin and overall iron levels. It typically takes 3 to 6 months of consistent effort to fully rebuild the body's ferritin stores.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.