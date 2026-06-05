Scientists have discovered an unexpected way the immune system can attack cancer, a breakthrough that could help researchers develop new cancer treatments in the future. The findings challenge a long-held belief about how the body's immune cells recognise and destroy cancer cells. The immune system uses special proteins called major histocompatibility complexes (MHC) to identify harmful cells, including cancer cells. For many years, scientists believed that one type of MHC protein, known as MHC class I, mainly worked with immune cells called CD8+ T cells, often referred to as "killer" T cells because they directly attack and destroy abnormal cells.

Another group of immune cells, known as CD4+ T cells or "helper" T cells, was thought to play a supporting role by coordinating immune responses rather than directly killing cancer cells. However, the new study suggests the immune system may work differently than previously understood. Researchers found that CD4+ T cells can play a much bigger role in fighting cancer than scientists once believed, especially when cancer cells try to hide from the immune system.

How Cancer Tries to Escape Detection

The study, published in journal Nature Immunology, was led by Dr. Pavan Reddy, Director of the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor College of Medicine, along with researchers from the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center. Many cancers develop ways to avoid being recognised by the body's natural defenses. One common strategy is reducing the amount of MHC class I on their surface. By doing this, cancer cells can escape detection by killer T cells, making it harder for the immune system and certain cancer treatments to find and destroy them. To understand what happens when cancer cells lose these proteins, researchers studied both human samples and laboratory models. What they found surprised them.

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Cancer's Escape Plan May Backfire

Instead of becoming completely invisible to the immune system, cancer cells with low levels of MHC class I became more vulnerable to attack from CD4+ T cells. These immune cells triggered a process that caused the cancer cells to die through severe internal stress and damage. In simple terms, when cancer cells shut one door to avoid attack, they may unintentionally open another. This finding suggests the immune system has backup ways to target cancer, even when tumours develop strategies to evade traditional immune responses.

Why This Matters for Cancer Treatment

Many modern cancer treatments, including immunotherapy, depend on activating killer T cells to recognise and destroy tumours. The problem is that some cancers become resistant by reducing MHC class I, making these treatments less effective. The new research suggests that therapies designed to boost CD4+ T cell activity could offer another way to attack cancers that no longer respond well to existing immunotherapies. According to Dr. Reddy, the discovery could help scientists develop new treatment strategies that strengthen beneficial immune responses while reducing harmful ones.

Potential Impact Beyond Cancer

The researchers also found that this immune mechanism may play a role in graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), a serious complication that can occur after bone marrow transplantation. In GVHD, donor immune cells mistakenly attack healthy tissues in the recipient's body. The findings suggest that the same pathway involved in cancer cell destruction may also influence how immune cells interact with healthy tissues after a transplant. This could eventually help researchers develop safer and more effective transplant treatments.

Evidence from Patient Data

To understand whether the discovery could have real-world relevance, researchers examined data from cancer patients who had received immunotherapy treatments. Their analysis found links between the newly discovered immune response and patient outcomes, suggesting the mechanism may be important in human cancers, not just laboratory studies. While more research is needed, the results indicate that lowering MHC class I may increase the ability of CD4+ T cells to target and eliminate cancer cells.

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What Happens Next?

Experts caution that the findings still need further validation before they can lead to new treatments. However, the discovery offers a fresh perspective on how the immune system fights cancer. It also highlights that cancer biology is often more complex than previously thought, with different parts of the immune system working together in unexpected ways. If future studies confirm these results, researchers may be able to develop new immunotherapies that harness CD4+ T cells to target hard-to-treat cancers, particularly those that have learned to evade current treatments. Even when cancer finds ways to hide from one part of the immune system, another line of defense may still be ready to fight back.

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