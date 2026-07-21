The biggest health changes usually do not start with a new medicine, supplement or diet; they begin when people become more aware of their everyday habits and how those habits affect their health, says integrative lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho.

In a social media post, Coutinho says the body often gives warning signs long before a disease develops, but many people ignore them. He says feeling tired all the time, getting repeated skin problems, afternoon brain fog or frequent bloating should not always be dismissed as normal.

According to him, the idea of "foundational medicine" is to understand what the body has been responding to every day instead of waiting until a serious illness develops. He explains that the body is constantly affected by daily habits such as sleep, food, stress, exercise and even exposure to natural light.

"The most meaningful health changes I've witnessed have rarely started with a new medication, supplement, or diet. They've started with awareness," he captions the post. "Awareness of patterns. Awareness of lifestyle. Awareness of the small, everyday choices that quietly influence how our body functions over time," he adds.

Coutinho suggests making simple health changes such as asking yourself, "When did you first notice your energy changing?, What was happening in your life then?, How were you sleeping, eating, moving, and managing stress? and Did anything improve or worsen after a lifestyle change?"

According to him, the body is constantly responding to everyday factors such as sleep, food, physical activity, stress and emotional wellbeing.

He explains that every lifestyle choice has an effect on the body. Good or bad habits can influence hormone levels, inflammation, brain function and the body's ability to repair itself. He says these changes do not happen randomly.

"Remember, your body doesn't exist in separate compartments. Your nutrition, sleep, relationships, emotional wellbeing, movement, environment, and recovery are constantly influencing one another," he states.

"The body whispers before it screams," Coutinho says, adding that the body's cells are constantly communicating and responding to everyday habits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.