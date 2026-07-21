Wrist pain is a common problem that can affect people of all ages, especially those who spend long hours typing on a computer, using smartphones, writing, lifting heavy objects, or performing repetitive hand movements. It can also develop due to sports injuries, arthritis, tendon inflammation, or conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome. The pain may range from mild discomfort to severe stiffness and weakness, making everyday activities difficult. Ignoring persistent wrist pain can impact hand function and eventually your quality of life over time.

However, the good news is that gentle exercises and stretches can help reduce wrist pain and improve mobility when performed correctly. Regular movement helps increase flexibility, strengthen the muscles that support the wrist, improve blood circulation, and reduce stiffness caused by prolonged inactivity or repetitive strain. Here are some exercises and stretches that can help reduce wrist pain.

Exercises And Stretches For Wrist Pain

1. Wrist Flexor Stretch

This stretch helps loosen the muscles on the inner side of the forearm, which often become tight after prolonged typing or gripping activities. Extend one arm straight in front of you with the palm facing upward. Use your other hand to gently pull the fingers downward toward the floor. Hold the stretch for 20-30 seconds. Repeat 2-3 times on each wrist. Doing this regularly can improve flexibility, reduce muscle tightness, and relieve strain.

2. Wrist Extensor Stretch

The muscles on the outer side of the forearm also become tight after frequent computer work or sports like tennis. Stretching them can reduce discomfort and improve movement. Extend one arm with the palm facing downward. Gently bend the wrist so the fingers point toward the floor. Use the opposite hand to apply light pressure. Hold for 20-30 seconds before switching sides. This stretch helps ease stiffness and supports better wrist mobility.

3. Wrist Circles

Wrist circles are a simple warm-up exercise that increases blood flow and keeps the joints flexible. Stretch your arms in front of you or keep them by your sides. Slowly rotate both wrists in a circular motion. Make 10 circles clockwise and 10 anticlockwise. Repeat for 2-3 sets. This exercise can reduce stiffness, improve joint movement, and prepare the wrists for daily tasks or workouts.

4. Wrist Flexion And Extension Strengthening

Strengthening the wrist muscles helps provide better support to the joint and may reduce the chances of future pain. Rest your forearm on a table with your hand hanging over the edge. Hold a light object such as a small water bottle or a light dumbbell. Slowly lift the hand upward, then lower it. Turn the palm upward and repeat the movement. Perform 10-15 repetitions for each direction. Begin with very light resistance and increase it gradually as your wrist becomes stronger.

5. Grip Strength Exercise

Weak grip strength often accompanies wrist pain. Improving grip can strengthen the muscles in the hand and forearm. Hold a soft stress ball or therapy ball. Squeeze it gently. Hold the squeeze for 5 seconds. Relax and repeat 10-15 times. Avoid squeezing too hard if it increases pain. Consistent practice helps improve hand strength and makes everyday tasks easier.

6. Thumb Stretch

The thumb plays a major role in hand movements and is often overused while texting or using smartphones. Extend your hand with fingers relaxed. Gently pull your thumb away from your palm using the opposite hand. Hold for 20-30 seconds. Repeat 2-3 times on each hand. This stretch helps improve thumb flexibility and reduces tension around the wrist and base of the thumb.

7. Prayer Stretch

The prayer stretch is an effective way to improve flexibility in the wrists and forearms. Place your palms together in front of your chest. Keep your palms touching while slowly lowering your hands toward your waist. Stop when you feel a comfortable stretch. Hold for 20-30 seconds. Repeat 2-3 times. This stretch helps relieve tightness, improves wrist mobility, and can be particularly beneficial after long periods of desk work.

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