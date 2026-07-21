If you've been spraying perfume directly on your neck before stepping out of your house, you must know that it's not the healthiest of practices. Clinical nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has explained that spraying perfume on the neck may expose the body to potentially harmful compounds and also irritate the skin.

According to Jain, the first concern is that when perfume is sprayed close to the neck and face, you may end up inhaling some of the chemicals present in the fragrance.

Jain says that many perfumes contain compounds called phthalates, used to make the fragrance last longer. According to her, these chemicals are endocrine disruptors, which can interfere with the body's hormones. She claims that they can mimic or block hormones, which may lead to hormonal imbalance and thyroid.

The second reason, she says, is that the skin on the neck is thinner than many other parts of the body where the majority of the blood flow happens and because of this, the chemicals in the perfume may get absorbed into the body more easily.

Jain states, "Your body ends up absorbing the fats and the compounds that can be very toxic" and repeated exposure to these compounds may increase the risk of health problems such as respiratory issues, hormonal imbalance, infertility, asthma and even skin pigmentation.

Earlier, a post on social media X had also gone viral, in which she explained why she advises against spraying perfume directly on the neck.

Your thyroid sits just under your skin: tiny, fragile, and insanely absorbent.



So when you spray perfume on your neck, it's not just "a nice scent."



Those chemicals land directly on one of the most sensitive hormone centers in your entire body.



Most people don't realize this,… pic.twitter.com/2osg6sonRZ — Fatima habib (@faty_345) November 23, 2025

The woman explains that the thyroid gland sits just below the skin in the front of the neck. She says that when perfume is sprayed on this area, the chemicals in the fragrance come in direct contact with one of the body's important hormone-regulating glands.

According to her, this could be one of the reasons why some women experience symptoms such as unexplained tiredness, anxiety or mood changes, skin irritation on the neck, headaches after using perfume and signs of hormonal imbalance.

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