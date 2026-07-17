Actor Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly developed conjunctivitis (pink eye) just days before the grand trailer launch of Ramayana in Delhi on July 24. According to reports, the infection first affected his daughter, Raha, and was later passed on to the actor. Despite the infection, Ranbir is expected to attend the highly anticipated 'Pratham Sankalp' event at Bharat Mandapam. Known for honouring his professional commitments, he may reportedly wear black glasses during the launch as a precaution. The incident also highlights how easily conjunctivitis can spread within households, especially among family members in close contact. "Ranbir Kapoor's reported conjunctivitis has highlighted one of the most contagious eye infections we see especially in the monsoon. Popularly known as pink eye, viral conjunctivitis spreads easily through contaminated hands, towels, pillow covers, mobile phones and other frequently touched surfaces, and not by merely glancing into someone's eyes, which is a widely believed myth," said Dr. Rashmi Mittal, Senior Consultant and Assistant Professor, Ophthalmology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

Can Conjunctivitis Spread Within Families?

Viral conjunctivitis, the most common type, is highly contagious and spreads through direct contact with infected eye secretions or contaminated hands, towels, pillows, and other personal items. Children often catch the infection at school or daycare and can unknowingly spread it to parents or siblings through close contact.

Also read: Conjunctivitis Recovery: Follow These Do's And Don'ts To Take Care Of Your Eyes

Common Symptoms Of Conjunctivitis

Symptoms usually develop in one eye before spreading to the other and may include:

Red or pink eyes

Itching or irritation

Excessive tearing

Thick or watery eye discharge

Crusting of the eyelids, especially after waking up

Sensitivity to light

A gritty sensation in the eye

How Long Is It Contagious?

According to Dr. Mittal, person is generally contagious for 7-14 days or until the eyes are no longer red, watery and producing discharge. Transmission is most likely in the first three to five days. When one member of a family contracts conjunctivitis, it is not uncommon for other members of the household to become infected within a few days unless strict hand hygiene is observed.

How To Prevent It From Spreading

If someone in the family develops conjunctivitis:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water. Avoid touching or rubbing the eyes. Do not share towels, pillows, handkerchiefs, eye makeup, or contact lenses. Clean frequently touched surfaces regularly. Stay home from school or work if advised by a doctor, especially during the highly contagious phase.

Also read: Eye Health: 10 Tips That Can Help Manage Conjunctivitis During Monsoon

When Should You See A Doctor?

Medical attention is important if conjunctivitis is accompanied by:

Severe eye pain

Blurred vision

Extreme sensitivity to light

Swelling around the eyes

Thick yellow or green discharge

Symptoms that do not improve within a few days. These may indicate bacterial conjunctivitis or another eye condition requiring treatment. While most cases of conjunctivitis is mild and resolve with proper care, maintaining good hand hygiene, avoiding shared personal items, and seeking timely medical advice can help prevent the infection from spreading further.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.