Conjunctivitis Recovery: Follow These Do's And Don'ts To Take Care Of Your Eyes

Conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the conjunctiva

A rapid increase in conjunctivitis cases has been observed over the past month in India. The humid weather during monsoon offers a favourable environment for bacteria and viruses to grow and spread. Conjunctivitis is the most common type of eye infection. It is also known as pink eye. Conjunctivitis is highly contagious. The symptoms last for three to four days. Red eyes, itching, eye pain, watery eye, discharge from eyes, blurred vision, swelling and sensitivity to light are a few common symptoms of eye infection. If you are also struggling with conjunctivitis, here are some tips that will help you recover soon.

Conjunctivitis care: Follow these tips for speedy recovery

Do's:

Use a cold compress to reduce discomfort.

You might experience discharge due to conjunctivitis. Use a warm, damp cloth to remove pus and keep your eyes clean.

Use eye drops and medicines as prescribed by your doctor.

Don'ts:

Avoid touching and rubbing your eyes

Avoid wearing eye makeup as much as possible

Do not use over-the-counter eye drops

Avoid wearing contact lenses

Take a break from swimming

Do not share your personal belongings

As it is important to keep your eye clean when suffering from conjunctivitis, Dr. Shibal Bhartiya, Senior Eye Surgeon at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon shared explained how to clean eye goop when you have eye flu. Here are the steps:

Take some clean, filtered water and a washcloth

Dip the washcloth in water and keep it on closed eye for a few minutes

It will help soften the dried pus or mucus

Gently wipe the inner corner to the outer corner of the eye

And then use eye drops as prescribed

Also, try using different cloth for each eye to prevent the spread of infection.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.