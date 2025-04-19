Rare Planetary Alignment To Form "Smiley Face" In The Sky Next Week. Check Details

Stargazers across the globe are in for a treat as a rare triple planetary conjunction is set to light up the skies with a "smiley face" on April 25, Friday. According to LiveScience, this rare conjunction will be visible for a short period, but it can be viewed from anywhere around the world. The arrangement of Venus, Saturn and the crescent moon will create this unique visual phenomenon resembling a smiling face in the sky. While the two planets will act as the "eyes" of the "smile", the delicate crescent Moon will form the "mouth".

Notably, a triple conjunction occurs when three celestial bodies line up in the sky, appearing close to each other. On the morning of April 25, Venus, Saturn and the crescent moon will appear close together in the predawn sky, forming a triangular formation reminiscent of a smiley face. This alignment will be visible to anyone who has a clear view of the eastern horizon before sunrise on Friday, April 25, LiveScience reported.

What is a triple conjunction?

A conjunction occurs when two or more celestial objects appear very close to each other in the night sky. When three celestial objects are involved, it becomes a triple conjunction.

"Venus is higher above the eastern horizon with Saturn lower, and a thin, crescent Moon a bit lower and a little farther north. The thin, crescent Moon looks like a smile. To some people, the triangle of bright objects may appear as a smiley face," said NASA Solar System Ambassador Brenda Culbertson.

When will the triple "smiley" conjunction be visible?

The face will be visible from anywhere in the world with good viewing conditions.

To catch the best view, make sure you're looking towards the eastern horizon on the morning of April 25. The triple conjunctions will "smile" early in the morning, just one hour before sunrise. "Anyone wanting to try for a glimpse of the conjunction should find a clear eastern horizon from which to observe," Mr Culbertson said.

Notably, this rare event happens right after the Lyrid meteor shower reaches its peak, so the night sky will already be bustling with activity.

How to view the triple 'smiley' conjunction?

Venus and Saturn will shine brightly, easily visible with the naked eye, but a good backyard telescope or stargazing binoculars can help you pick out details on the smirking crescent moon.

For those with a clear horizon, Mercury may also be visible below the twinkling trio.