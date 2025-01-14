Planetary Parade: Know When And Where To Watch This Rare Celestial Event

Planetary alignment January 2025: A celestial spectacle awaits skywatchers in India on January 25, 2025, as seven planets - Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, Uranus, and Mercury - align in a breathtaking arc across the night sky. This planetary parade, visible throughout the month, peaks on the 25th with Mercury joining the lineup.

All About Planetary Parade

A planetary parade occurs when multiple planets appear positioned in a line from Earth's perspective. While this does not signify an actual alignment in space, it presents a visually striking phenomenon for observers. According to NASA, such events, especially those involving four or more planets, are noteworthy and do not occur annually.

Best Time To Witness The Rare Celestial Event

The ideal time to observe this rare planetary alignment is shortly after sunset. At this time, the sky will be dark enough to spot the planets while they remain above the horizon.

"In January, you'll have the opportunity to take in four bright planets in a sweeping view" said Preston Dyches of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in a video guide to January's night sky. "These multi-planet viewing opportunities aren't super rare, but they don't happen every year so it's worth checking out."

Ideal Spot

Choose a spot with an unobstructed view of the western horizon. To minimize light pollution, opt for a location away from city lights.

Recommended Equipment

Although Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn can be seen with the naked eye, binoculars or a telescope will provide a clearer view, particularly for Neptune and Uranus.

Also Read| Seven Planets To Align During Rare Celestial Event. When And How To Watch

Weather Considerations:

Clear skies are crucial for the best viewing experience.