Every time the calendar flips and the weather shifts, our bodies undergo an unspoken trial. The sudden dip in temperature, the unexpected spike in humidity, or the dry breeze of a new season brings along a familiar wave of sniffles, energy crashes, and digestive complaints. While the internet is quick to recommend standard supplements and trendy immunity pills, true wellness professionals look at their glasses differently. Wellness is a science, not a secret, and the key to navigating seasonal shifts smoothly lies in targeted, bioavailable hydration.

So, what do nutritionists actually drink during seasonal changes to stay healthy? They rely on nature's most potent ingredients to fortify immunity, protect gut health, and keep energy levels stable. By studying the daily habits of prominent Indian wellness experts, one can see that the secret isn't an expensive exotic potion; it is strategic, local, and climate-fluid nutrition. Here are the science-backed, nutrient-dense beverages that wellness experts brew, steep, and sip to keep their bodies running like well-oiled machines during weather changes.

What Nutritionists Actually Drink During Seasonal Changes To Stay Healthy

1. The Pre-Breakfast Shield: Warm Lemon And Methi Seeds Infusion

Before reaching for their morning tea or coffee, many top clinical nutritionists start their day with a warm, spiced infusion. As the seasons transition, people's respiratory tract and metabolic rates are highly vulnerable. Holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho emphasises regulation. "That regulation". Building immune resilience requires consistent biological support rather than sudden fixes. As Coutinho notes, "Immunity is not built through quick fixes. It grows through consistent habits like warm meals, seasonal eating, good sleep, and stress regulation."

To practise this, experts rely on a simple blend of soaked methi seeds, and a tiny sqeeze of lemon in warm water. Methi seeds act as a potent anti-inflammatory agent that eases digestion, while lemon provides a foundational dose of vitamin C to ward off airborne viruses. This drink warms the core, jumpstarts the digestive fire, and clears mucus buildup before it can cause seasonal congestion.

2. The Mid-Morning Gut Healer: Spiced Buttermilk (Chaas) Or Probiotic Drinks

When shifting from spring to hot summer days, or bloating. "Handling bloating."he erratic humidity of the monsoons, gut health often takes the biggest hit. Nutritionists understand that nearly 70% of people's immune system resides in the gut. Therefore, protecting the microbiome is paramount. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar strongly advocates for traditional, time-tested Indian cooling drinks rather than modern, synthetic shortcuts. Highlighting the benefits of traditional buttermilk, Diwekar explains, "Chaas or buttermilk is another traditional drink which can work wonders... Just after lunch will be a good time to consume chaas. The drink is a good source of vitamin B12 and is an effective coolant that prevents bloating".

Nutritionists level this up by adding roasted cumin powder (bhuna jeera), a pinch of rock salt, and fresh mint leaves. Mint contains natural menthol, providing a cooling sensory effect that acts as a natural digestive aid during sluggish seasonal transitions. During colder transitions, a mildly warm, spiced herbal concoction takes its place, keeping the digestive tract active and resilient.

3. The Afternoon Energy Restorer: Soaked Khus Khus (Poppy Seed) Milk Or Water

During intense heatwaves or erratic weather transitions, daytime fatigue and nighttime restlessness become incredibly common. Energy levels dip drastically, leaving people reaching for endless cups of caffeine that only worsen dehydration.

To counter this, nutritionists lean heavily toward nutrient-dense traditional remedies like khus khus (poppy seeds). Poppy seeds are rich in protein, dietary fibre, healthy fats, and vital micronutrients like magnesium. Soaking khus khus overnight and blending it into a light, cool milk or water base creates an incredible daytime cooler. The high fibre content stabilises digestion and protects the gut from absorbing excess seasonal heat, while the inherent magnesium calms the nervous system, reducing daytime anxiety and paving the way for deep, restorative sleep at night.

4. The Evening Immune Guard: Herbal Decoctions (Kadha) with Tulsi And Giloy

When the evening air turns crisp and cold, seasonal flus and scratchy throats make their grand entrance. This is the exact window where nutritionists swap their cooling drinks for an ancient, research-backed kadha (herbal decoction).

Luke Coutinho regularly advises looking into the kitchen pantry to manage atmospheric shifts rather than buying expensive wellness supplements. Coutinho reminds us, "Most people keep searching for new remedies while ignoring what is already available in their kitchens. The truth is, many of these winter foods may look ordinary, but they work quietly and effectively when eaten regularly."

A gentle brewing of holy basil (Tulsi), giloy (Tinospora cordifolia), black peppercorns, and a small stick of cinnamon creates a formidable shield against infections. Tulsi is globally recognised for its immunomodulatory properties, meaning it helps balance and optimise the immune response. Giloy acts as a natural antipyretic and antioxidant, flushing toxins out of the bloodstream. Sipping this warm liquid in the evening soothes the throat, reduces systemic inflammation, and ensures that the body has the defences it needs to fight off opportunistic pathogens overnight.

True hydration is not just about downing gallons of plain water. It is about drinking clean fluids packed with electrolytes, polyphenols, and bioactive compounds that help your cells actually absorb the moisture.

5. The Bedtime Reset: Pure Chamomile And Ashwagandha Brew

To close the day, especially during erratic weather phases that disrupt circadian rhythms, nutritionists prioritise stress management through adaptive beverages. Chronic stress actively suppresses the immune system, making you a prime target for seasonal bugs.

Rujuta Diwekar notes that structural health collapses when the basics of rest and regular nourishment are ignored. She observes, "One of the reasons why people's immune system collapses is insufficient calorie intake. Your taste buds are not against your weight-loss plans; they are simply against your plan to lose your immunity."

To safeguard the body at night, a warm cup of high-quality organic chamomile tea mixed with a quarter teaspoon of ashwagandha powder serves as the ultimate bedtime ritual. Chamomile contains apigenin,immunity."dant that binds to specific receptors in your brain to decrease anxiety and initiate sleep. Ashwagandha, a powerful adaptogen, works behind the scenes to lower cortisol (stress hormone) levels. By lowering internal stress and ensuring deep cellular repair overnight, this drink prepares the body to wake up robust, clear-headed, and fully equipped to tackle whatever the climate throws its way.

By upgrading your daily beverage choices from mindless, sugary sodas to these thoughtful, seasonal infusions, you can easily bridge the gap between changing seasons and being healthy.

Also Read: 10 Habits To Strengthen Your Immune System From The Inside Out

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.