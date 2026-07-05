Constipation is one of the most common digestive complaints, yet many people ignore it or rely on quick fixes like laxatives. While occasional constipation is normal, experts say simple changes in your daily diet and hydration can often help keep your bowels moving naturally. Along with eating enough fibre, staying active and drinking plenty of water, certain beverages may also support healthy digestion. Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, has shared an Instagram post highlighting five drinks that may help relieve constipation naturally. He explains that these beverages support digestion in different ways, from stimulating bowel movements to adding fibre and probiotics to your diet.

Doctor Lists 5 Drinks That Support Gut Health

1. Caffeinated Drinks

According to Dr Sethi, drinks like black coffee and green tea can help trigger the gastrocolic reflex, a natural response that stimulates the bowels after eating or drinking. This is why many people feel the urge to use the washroom after their morning cup of coffee.

2. Kefir Berry Smoothie

Another drink on his list is a kefir berry smoothie. Kefir is packed with probiotics, which help support healthy gut bacteria and digestion. Dr Sethi suggests making the smoothie even more gut-friendly by adding a spoonful of psyllium husk, flaxseeds or hemp seeds for an extra fibre boost.

3. Herbal Teas

Warm herbal teas may also help. Dr Sethi explains that warm liquids can naturally encourage bowel movements. Some herbal teas also contain senna, a natural laxative. However, he stresses that senna should be used only for short-term relief and not as a daily habit.

4. Juices Rich In Sorbitol

Prune, pear and apple juices naturally contain sorbitol, a type of sugar alcohol that can help draw water into the intestines and soften stools. Dr Sethi recommends using fresh fruit juices without added sugar and having them in small amounts.

5. Chia Fresca

His final recommendation is chia fresca, a simple drink made with one tablespoon of chia seeds, a glass of water, cucumber slices, mint and a squeeze of lemon. Let the chia seeds soak for 10 to 15 minutes before drinking. The soaked chia seeds add fibre, which supports regular bowel movements.

These drinks can support healthy digestion, but they are not a cure for chronic constipation. If constipation lasts for several weeks, is severe, or is accompanied by pain, bleeding or unexplained weight loss, it is important to seek medical advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.