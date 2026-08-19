Your back flexibility plays an important role in everyday mobility and comfort. A flexible back allows the spine to move through a range of motion, making it easier to bend, twist, stretch and maintain good posture. When the muscles around the back and hips become tight, movements can feel restricted and stiffness may develop, especially after sitting for long hours or following physical activity. Regular stretching and gentle exercises can help loosen these muscles and improve movement. Yoga follows controlled movements, stretching and breathing, making it useful for improving back flexibility.

Improving back flexibility is also important because the spine works together with the hips, shoulders, core and legs to support almost every movement. Better flexibility can make daily tasks, exercise and other physical activities easier and more comfortable. It may also help reduce muscle tension and support better posture when practised regularly. Simple yoga poses can gently move the spine, stretch tight muscles and improve mobility over time. Here are some yoga poses to improve back flexibility.

Yoga Poses For Back Flexibility

1. Cat-Cow Stretch

The Cat-Cow stretch is a simple movement that helps loosen the spine and improve its range of motion. Start on your hands and knees, keeping your wrists under your shoulders and knees under your hips. As you inhale, gently lower your belly, lift your chest and look slightly upward. As you exhale, round your back towards the ceiling and tuck your chin towards your chest. Move slowly between these two positions for 8-10 repetitions. This pose can help reduce stiffness.

2. Child's Pose

Child's Pose stretches the lower back, hips and spine. Kneel on the floor with your knees slightly apart and slowly sit your hips back towards your heels. Extend your arms forward and lower your chest towards the floor. Keep your forehead resting on the mat or a cushion. Stay in this position for 20-30 seconds while breathing slowly. The gentle forward stretch can relax tight back muscles and make the spine feel less stiff.

3. Sphinx Pose

Sphinx Pose is a backbend that can improve flexibility in the lower and middle back. Lie on your stomach with your legs extended behind you. Place your forearms on the floor with your elbows under or slightly ahead of your shoulders. Slowly lift your chest while keeping your hips and legs relaxed on the floor. Avoid pushing too hard or forcing your back into a deep bend. Hold the position for 20-30 seconds and repeat two or three times.

4. Cobra Pose

Cobra Pose gives you a deeper stretch for the front of the body while improving movement through the spine. Lie on your stomach and place your palms near your chest. Keeping your elbows close to your body, gently lift your chest from the floor. Keep your shoulders relaxed and stop if you feel pain in your lower back. Hold for 15-20 seconds and repeat a few times.

5. Seated Forward Bend

The Seated Forward Bend can stretch the back, hamstrings and hips. Sit on the floor with your legs extended straight in front of you. Keep your back long and slowly lean forward from your hips. Reach towards your feet, ankles or legs without forcing yourself to touch your toes. Hold the position for 20-30 seconds and breathe normally. Tight hamstrings can sometimes lead to discomfort or limited movement around the lower back, hence, improving flexibility in this area may improve overall movement.

6. Supine Spinal Twist

This twisting pose helps improve mobility in the spine while stretching the lower back and hips. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Bring your knees towards your chest and slowly lower them to one side while keeping your shoulders as close to the floor as possible. Turn your head gently in the opposite direction if comfortable. Hold for 20-30 seconds and then repeat on the other side.

7. Bridge Pose

Bridge Pose strengthens the muscles around the lower back, hips and core while also improving spinal movement. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Keep your feet about hip-width apart. Press your feet into the floor and slowly lift your hips while keeping your shoulders and upper back on the mat. Hold for a few seconds before lowering your hips slowly. Repeat 8-10 times.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.