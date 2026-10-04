Losing weight can bring several visible changes, but sometimes, one transformation stands out more than the others. Aayush Joshi, a management consultant, recently shared his weight loss journey on Instagram after shedding 30 kg. While his body underwent a noticeable transformation, it was the reduction in his facial fat that attracted the most attention. His experience highlights how weight loss can change facial features, making the cheeks appear less full and the jawline more defined.

Joshi shared that people spoke about his face the most after his weight loss. However, he also highlighted changes that went beyond his appearance, including improved confidence, better mental health and greater self-love. His caption read, "Face fat was probably the most talked-about change after I lost 30 kg. Of course, the transformation happened across my whole body, but people noticed my face first. The features became more defined, and honestly, that's what I heard the most about. But the visible changes are only half the story. There are changes you can't really see... more confidence, better mental health, and a deeper sense of self-love. Things only you can truly feel."

While these changes can sometimes be linked to excess body fat, facial appearance is also influenced by genetics, age and skin elasticity. Although there is no guaranteed way to lose fat from just the face, healthy lifestyle changes can help reduce overall body fat and may gradually make facial features appear more defined.

Tips To Reduce Your Double Chin And Face Fat

1. Gradual And Overall Weight Loss

The most effective natural approach to reducing excess facial fat is to have a healthy body weight. Fat cannot be selectively burned from the cheeks or chin through certain exercises. When the body loses fat overall, the face may also become slimmer. Aim for gradual weight loss instead of following crash diets or extreme fitness routines. Losing weight too quickly can lead to muscle loss, nutritional deficiencies and changes in facial volume.

2. Balanced And Nutritious Diet

What you eat plays an important role in maintaining a healthy weight. Include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, nuts, seeds and protein-rich foods such as eggs, fish, dairy products or other suitable alternatives. These foods provide essential nutrients and fibre, which can help you feel full for longer and manage hunger. Limit frequent consumption of highly processed foods, sugary drinks and calorie-dense snacks.

3. Exercise Regularly

Physical activity helps the body use energy and supports weight management. Activities such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming and dancing can improve cardiovascular fitness while helping you burn calories. Try to build a consistent exercise routine according to your fitness level. Adults are generally advised to get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week, along with muscle-strengthening activities on two or more days.

4. Include Strength Training

Strength training helps build and maintain muscle while you lose weight. Exercises such as squats, lunges, push-ups and resistance-band movements can strengthen different muscle groups. Maintaining muscle is important because weight loss should not come at the expense of muscle mass. Start with exercises suited to your ability and increase the intensity gradually.

5. Reduce Excess Salt Intake

Eating too much sodium can cause the body to retain water, which may lead to puffiness in the face. This is different from facial fat, but the two can sometimes be confused. Reduce frequent consumption of salty packaged snacks, instant noodles, processed meats, pickles and other foods high in sodium.

6. Drink Enough Water

Staying hydrated helps the body perform daily functions and may help prevent dehydration-related changes. Water is also a good alternative to sugary drinks, which can add substantial calories to your daily intake. Drink water throughout the day according to your thirst, activity level and weather. However, drinking excessive amounts of water will not melt facial fat. Hydration can support a healthy routine, but reducing body fat requires lifestyle changes.

7. Get Adequate Sleep

Poor sleep can impact your appetite, energy levels and the ability to maintain healthy eating and exercise habits. It may also make some people appear puffier around the face, particularly when sleep disruption is accompanied by other factors. Most adults should aim for around seven to nine hours of sleep each night. Maintain a regular sleep schedule, limit caffeine late in the day and reduce screen use before bedtime.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.