Yuvraj Singh Launches PROTOCOL32: What The 32-Ingredient Daily Supplement Contains And Claims To Do

World Cup-winning cricketer Yuvraj Singh has ventured into the health and wellness industry with the launch of his supplement brand, PROTOCOL32. The product aims to simplify daily supplementation by bringing 32 ingredients together in a single sachet, which further reuduces the need for consumers to purchase and manage multiple supplement bottles. The launch comes at a time when the supplement market is witnessing growing interest in products promising benefits ranging from better energy and immunity to improved digestion, sleep and brain health. However, the increasing number of products, ingredients and conflicting health advice has also made it difficult for consumers to understand what their bodies actually need. PROTOCOL32 attempts to address this complexity through an all-in-one nutritional formulation. According to the brand, its daily sachet is designed to support 10 areas of health, including energy, brain function, stress and sleep, skin, digestion, immunity, joints, eye health, heart and blood vessels, and liver health. Singh has also spoken about wanting to build a product that consumers can assess against their blood reports rather than simply adding another supplement to their daily routine. But what exactly goes into PROTOCOL32? Dr Nishant Raizada, Professor and Head, Department of Endocrinology and Diabetes, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, raises pertainent questions. He says," For consumers, the decisive questions are practical: What benefit should I expect? At what dose? Over what period? Has this complete formulation demonstrated that benefit?"

What Is PROTOCOL32? Yuvraj Singh's 32-Ingredient Supplement Explained

Launched on October 30, the product is an 8.5-gram sachet containing a blend of multiple ingredients. According to Yuvraj Singh, it has been licensed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The company says the formulation is designed to support 10 key aspects of health through 13 interconnected biological processes, which it refers to as "chains." PROTOCOL32 is positioned as a once-a-day nutritional supplement containing a combination of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, herbal extracts, probiotics, digestive enzymes and other compounds. The idea is to offer consumers a consolidated formulation rather than having to take multiple supplements for different health goals. According to the company's claims, the formulation targets 10 areas of health, including energy and metabolism, brain function, stress and sleep, skin health, digestion, immunity, joint health, eye health, heart and blood vessel health, and liver health.

Dr C S Pramesh, director of India's top cancer hospital, Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH), Mumbai, writes on X. He says, "Sorry, Yuvi. Big fan, but you've got it wrong here." adding that the claims were not evidence-based and asking Singh to share supporting evidence. He also cautioned him against allowing commercial interests to undermine the trust of his followers.

However, the presence of an ingredient in a formulation does not automatically mean that the finished product will deliver all the advertised benefits. Its effectiveness depends on the quantity of each ingredient, its form, how well it is absorbed and whether the individual taking it actually needs it.

What Are The 32 Ingredients In PROTOCOL32 And What Do They Do?

The formulation brings together several ingredients commonly found in sports nutrition, multivitamins and wellness supplements. These include creatine monohydrate, glycine, N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), trimethylglycine (TMG), choline bitartrate, algal DHA, magnesium carbonate, Coenzyme Q10, vitamins C and E, zinc citrate, copper gluconate, vitamin D3, vitamins B6, B2 and B12, and folic acid.

My second innings starts now. In 2011, I played the World Cup with cancer. Nobody knew. Neither did I. Now I take my daily health very seriously. So should entire India. Most Indians who take supplements take one, two or three. That isn't enough to run the body. So we built Protocol32: 32 FSSAI-approved supplements, in the right quantities for an average Indian, working together to run 13 chains in the body. One sachet a day, mixed in water or milk. Co-formulated with Dr. Anurag Agrawal and Dr. Arpit Bansal. Built with Prashant Pitti and Prasad C P. Made in Bangalore. Swipe through to see every supplement, every dose and every chain. Protocol32 is invite only. The first batch is only a few hundred people, and we're starting with fitness, health and nutrition creators, doctors, dietitians, entrepreneurs and celebrities. Apply at https://t.co/3ToobkYN7d @P32wellness — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 30, 2026

Further, taking on X, Dr Varun C. MD,DM, writes, "This has got to be the fanciest B-complex I've ever seen. Hope the joy of passing very expensive urine is worth whatever bomb this rubbish is going to cost".

Creatine monohydrate is considered as the most researched ingredients in sports nutrition. It helps muscles regenerate adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the primary energy currency used during short bursts of high-intensity activity. Creatine supplementation can support strength, power and exercise performance, particularly when combined with resistance training. It is also being studied for potential effects on brain health, although evidence for several non-muscle benefits remains under investigation.

Glycine is an amino acid involved in protein production and several metabolic processes. It also acts as a neurotransmitter in the central nervous system. Researchers have examined its potential role in sleep quality and metabolic health, although the benefits of supplementation depend on the dose and an individual's health status. N-acetyl cysteine, commonly known as NAC, provides cysteine, an amino acid required for producing glutathione, one of the body's important antioxidants. NAC is used medically in specific settings, including the treatment of paracetamol overdose. However, its use as a general wellness supplement for liver health, immunity or antioxidant support should not be confused with established medical treatment.

Trimethylglycine, also known as betaine, participates in methylation reactions and helps regulate homocysteine metabolism. It is used in some sports and nutritional supplements, although evidence for its effects on exercise performance and other health outcomes remains mixed. Choline bitartrate, meanwhile, provides choline, an essential nutrient involved in cell membrane structure, liver function and the production of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter important for memory and muscle control.

The formulation also contains algal DHA, a source of the omega-3 fatty acid docosahexaenoic acid. DHA plays an important role in the structure and functioning of the brain and retina. Unlike fish-derived omega-3 supplements, algal DHA is obtained from algae and offers a non-fish source of this fatty acid.

Magnesium carbonate is another ingredient in the formulation. Magnesium is involved in hundreds of biochemical reactions, including muscle and nerve function, energy production and bone health. Coenzyme Q10, or CoQ10, is a naturally occurring compound involved in mitochondrial energy production and also has antioxidant properties. Although it is commonly marketed for heart and cellular health, evidence varies depending on the condition being studied.

The vitamin and mineral components include vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc citrate, copper gluconate, vitamin D3, vitamin B6, vitamin B2, vitamin B12 and folic acid. These nutrients contribute to several essential bodily functions. Vitamin C supports normal immune function, collagen formation, wound healing and antioxidant protection, while vitamin E helps protect cells from oxidative damage. Zinc plays a role in immune function, wound healing and DNA synthesis, while copper is required for iron metabolism, connective tissue formation and normal nervous system function.

Vitamin D3 helps regulate calcium and phosphorus absorption and supports bone and muscle health. Vitamin B6 is involved in protein metabolism, neurotransmitter production and haemoglobin formation, while vitamin B2 helps the body convert food into energy. Vitamin B12 is essential for red blood cell formation, DNA synthesis and normal neurological function. Folic acid, the supplemental form of folate, is required for DNA synthesis and red blood cell production and is particularly important during early pregnancy. Beyond vitamins and minerals, PROTOCOL32 includes several herbal extracts, such as ashwagandha, curcumin, Boswellia, milk thistle, American ginseng, bacopa, ginger and saffron.

Ashwagandha is a traditional herbal ingredient commonly marketed for stress management, sleep and general wellbeing. Some studies suggest potential benefits for stress and sleep, but the evidence is still developing. It may also interact with medicines and has been associated with rare cases of liver injury.

Curcumin, an active compound found in turmeric, has been studied for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. However, research findings vary, and its absorption depends on the formulation. Boswellia is traditionally used for joint-related complaints, with some research suggesting that particular preparations may help reduce symptoms of osteoarthritis. More high-quality evidence is needed to establish its benefits.

The supplement also claims to have, Bacopa monnieri, which is a traditional herbal ingredient used in formulations marketed for memory and cognitive health. Some studies suggest possible benefits for certain aspects of memory, but research findings are mixed. Ginger contains bioactive compounds such as gingerols and has traditionally been used for digestive complaints and nausea. Saffron, another ingredient in the formulation, is being studied for its potential effects on mood, sleep and eye health, although further research is needed.

The remaining components include acacia fibre, sunflower lecithin, L-theanine, lutein, zeaxanthin, digestive enzymes, Bacillus coagulans and astaxanthin. Acacia fibre is a soluble dietary fibre that can support bowel regularity and provide nourishment for beneficial gut bacteria. Sunflower lecithin contains phospholipids, including phosphatidylcholine, which are important components of cell membranes.

L-theanine is an amino acid naturally found in tea and has been studied for its potential role in relaxation and stress management. Lutein and zeaxanthin are carotenoids that accumulate in the retina and are associated with eye health. Digestive enzymes help break down food into smaller components that the body can absorb, although supplemental enzymes may be useful primarily in specific digestive conditions.

Bacillus coagulans is a spore-forming probiotic strain studied for its potential role in gut health. Astaxanthin, meanwhile, is a carotenoid with antioxidant properties. Research into its benefits as a supplement is still developing, and probiotic effects are strain-specific.

Is Taking 32 Supplements In One Sachet Better Than Taking Individual Supplements?

According to Dr Raizda, before choosing either approach, review dietary intake, symptoms, medical history, existing medicines and any investigations indicated by clinical assessment. Buying multiple separate supplements without that assessment is no more rational than buying one elaborate blend.

There is also the question of potential interactions. Herbal extracts, vitamins and minerals can interact with medicines or affect certain medical conditions. Taking several ingredients together can make it more difficult to identify which component is responsible for an adverse reaction.

Consumers should therefore examine the complete ingredient list, quantities per serving, recommended daily intake, warnings and quality certifications before choosing a multi-ingredient supplement.

"Thirty-two ingredients describe what enters the sachet. Evidence must establish what the person taking it actually gains. Convenience matters, but it remains a separate consideration from clinical effectiveness," Dr Raizada says.

Should You Take PROTOCOL32? What Consumers Should Know

Before adding an all-in-one supplement to your daily routine, it is important to understand your nutritional requirements. A blood test may help identify certain deficiencies, such as low vitamin B12 or vitamin D levels. However, not every nutritional requirement can be assessed through a routine blood report, and test results should always be interpreted in the context of symptoms, medical history and dietary habits.

People who already take multivitamins, individual mineral supplements or herbal products should check for overlapping ingredients. Combining multiple products can result in excessive intake of certain nutrients. For instance, excessive vitamin B6 intake over a prolonged period can cause nerve damage, while high zinc intake can interfere with copper absorption.

People with liver or kidney conditions, those taking prescription medication, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and individuals undergoing cancer treatment should seek medical advice before using such formulations. This is particularly important because some herbal ingredients and high-dose supplements may interact with treatment.

It is also important to remember that supplements cannot replace a balanced diet, adequate sleep, regular physical activity or medical treatment. Even a formulation containing several nutrients cannot compensate for an unhealthy lifestyle or treat an underlying medical condition. Yuvraj Singh's PROTOCOL32 enters a rapidly expanding supplement market with a simple proposition: combine 32 ingredients into one daily sachet and claims to make supplementation more convenient. Its formulation includes several familiar nutrients, amino acids, herbal extracts, probiotics and antioxidants, many of which have been studied for their roles in different aspects of health. However, the presence of these ingredients does not establish that the finished product can deliver all the benefits claimed by the brand.

For consumers, the more important question is not how many ingredients a supplement contains, but whether those ingredients are needed, whether they are present in appropriate quantities and whether the product is suitable for their health requirements. A supplement should complement a healthy lifestyle, not become a substitute for understanding what your body actually needs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.