Temple Is The Most Accurate Heart Rate Detector, Claims Deepinder Goyal; Here's How It Works

Deepinder Goyal's much-awaited Temple device's pre-orders went live in India on November 1. Unlike conventional smartwatches or fitness trackers that are worn on the wrist, Temple is a pill-shaped device that is worn on the side of the head, near the temple area. This wearable claims to monitor signals associated with brain blood flow. Last night on X, Goyal, co-founder of Zomato, announced that the pre-orders for the temple device are now open. In an earlier post, he also revealed that the device will be launched in six colours: True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk.

Temple employs light-based sensing technology to track cerebral blood flow and oxygenation in real time, marketed as BrainFlow. In one of the recent posts on X, Goyal claimed that "Temple is the most accurate HR (heart rate) tracker compared to all flagship wearables, even in Zone 4 & 5."

Temple is the most accurate HR tracker compared to all flagship wearables, even in Zone 4 & 5. Detailed study here: https://t.co/lFuUX1cT0d https://t.co/d4EDUoPaHe — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 1, 2026

He further shared some data, stating:

The study shared in the post evaluates the Temple wearable against several popular fitness tracking devices to measure heart rate precision from resting states up to peak physical exhaustion.

According to the study, most fitness trackers like smartwatches or rings are worn on the wrist or finger. When you sweat, move quickly, or flex your muscles, those devices can bounce around or lose good skin contact, causing inaccurate heart rate readings, especially during intense workouts.

READ | Deepinder Goyal's Temple Device Will Open For Pre-Orders On November 1: Can The Wearable Really Benefit Your Brain Health?

The Temple device:

Uses a medical-grade adhesive to stick directly to the side of your head, eliminating the "wiggle room" or slippage common with watch bands.

Sits over a major artery on the head, an area where blood flow remains steady and doesn't get restricted or clamped down by intense muscle exertion the way limbs often do.

The study also mentions:

The Temple device logged the lowest error margins overall, from resting conditions all the way to maximum physical effort.

The device performed particularly well during peak exertion such as sprinting or heavy training, reporting an average error of roughly 1.14 beats per minute (BPM).

Five flagship wearables were tested alongside it, including the Apple Watch Series 12, Garmin FR970, Fitbit Air, WHOOP MG, and Oura Ring 5. The Apple Watch Series 12 came closest to Temple's level of accuracy, while rings and wrist trackers showed higher error margins.

Since this is an internal manufacturer study, independent third-party researchers are currently working on extended validation trials.

READ | Shubman Gill Spotted Wearing The 'Temple' Device During Practice Session: What Does The Wearable Really Monitor?

In another post, Goyal mentioned, "Temple was by far the most accurate wearable amongst everything we studied. We even beat the industry reference chest strap in normal wear conditions, in Zones 4 and 5 (which athletes care the most about). Every other wearable has always only tried to get as close to the reference as possible."

"More independent validations are underway. Sceptics are urged to wait before buying," he clarified.

Learning from our communication mistakes yesterday, here's a retake on our HR benchmarking study: Temple tracks heart rate more accurately than standard-wear ECG chest straps in Zones 4 & 5. A Polar H10 chest strap is considered to be the ECG-based gold standard for industry benchmarks. However, when we put it to test, we saw drops in readings. We wanted a more accurate reference for ourselves. We therefore taped the chest strap to each participant to avoid any drops due to motion or contact loss, which worked. We then compared Temple with five existing flagship wearables and two Polar H10 chest straps (one being the taped reference, the other being the standard wear industry reference). Temple was by far the most accurate wearable amongst everything we studied. We even beat the industry reference chest strap in normal wear conditions, in Zones 4 and 5 (which athletes care the most about). Every other wearable has always only tried to get as close to the reference as possible. At Temple, our goal is to become the new reference. Everything you need to know about our study can be found here: https://t.co/1VcCmoSlKO More independent validations are underway. Skeptics are urged to wait before buying. Everybody else who wants an edge on their training, write to us at athletes@temple.com if you want to know more. Btw, I am tempted to follow the global standards set by Apple and not offer our current 14-day no-questions-asked return policy in India. I will sleep over it. Pre-order at https://t.co/XxGR9Hpq58 now. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 2, 2026

While Temple is creating a significant buzz in th e fitness industry, doctors and health experts have clarified that it cannot replace clinical investigations.

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