India's Cancer Affordability: Cheaper Drugs Alone Cannot Save More Lives

India is at a critical juncture in its fight against cancer. While medical science is making unprecedented strides in immunotherapy, precision oncology and cellular therapies, millions of patients face a fundamental question: Can they afford the treatment that might save their lives? The recent government interventions to regulate the prices of cancer medicines are welcome. But cheaper drugs aren't the only way to make cancer care more affordable. The financial burden of cancer includes not only medicines but also investigations, hospitalisation, supportive therapies and prolonged follow-up. As per GLOBOCAN 2022, India reported nearly 1.41 million new cancer cases and 917,000 cancer deaths in 2022. These numbers highlight the need for treatment to be available, accessible and affordable.

Price Regulation: A Needed Intervention but Not a Cure-All

The biggest advantage of drug price control is that it makes the Indian pharma market more transparent. Some generic cancer drugs have historically been priced quite differently based on differences in trade margins and distribution practices. Standardising prices can shield patients from excessive markups and offer transparency when the same medicines are sold at different prices.

More importantly, better transparency in pricing may also deter patients from buying suspiciously cheap drugs from unregulated sources, where counterfeit or substandard products may pose serious health risks.

However, the effect on total cancer expenditure should be interpreted with caution. A lot of the expensive medicines are "innovator" medicines which are imported and still have patent or other market exclusivity protection. Their price dynamics are very different from those of generic medicines.

Thus, regulating the price of some drugs can ease the situation without a significant decrease in the total cost of treatment per patient.

The Hidden Price of Cancer Care

It is rare for cancer treatment to involve just one drug or one procedure. A lymphoma patient may require high-tech imaging, immunophenotyping, molecular work-up, chemotherapy, infection control and frequent hospital admissions. Patients undergoing bone marrow transplantation are also costly due to the need for special infrastructure, blood products, antimicrobial therapy and prolonged follow-up.

Genomic profiling and molecular diagnostics are playing an increasingly important role in identifying appropriate targeted treatments. But such probes can impose additional financial burdens.

The cost is also significantly increased by supportive drugs, antibiotics, nutritional interventions, and the management of complications arising from treatment. The affordability needs to be looked at across the entire treatment pathway and not just at medicine prices.

India's Untapped Advantage: Indigenous Innovation and Pharmacoeconomics

India can redefine affordable oncology through indigenous research. Indian clinicians and researchers have made important contributions to research on the cost-effectiveness of cancer treatments, including novel approaches to dosing of immunotherapy.

The research on low-dose immunotherapy is particularly important. In India, studies have looked into the possibility of lower doses of some immunotherapeutic agents to gain clinically meaningful benefits in well-selected patients.

These studies call into question the assumption that more expensive means better clinical outcomes. But the lower-dose strategies must be tested in robust clinical trials. You can't assume they're effective across different cancers, drugs or treatment situations.

Here is where pharmacoeconomics is needed. Pharmacoeconomic research can provide information to policy makers about clinical outcomes and cost of treatment to help them identify the interventions that are likely to deliver greatest health benefits within the resources available to them.

India needs to accelerate domestic research in biosimilars, diagnostics, innovative therapies and scientifically validated dosing strategies.

From Reporting on Finance to Actual Access to Treatment

Government-backed healthcare programs, especially Ayushman Bharat-PM-JAY, may substantially decrease the financial burden of cancer. But reimbursement schemes have to catch up with modern oncology.

The treatment packages should increasingly cover today's clinical needs, including appropriate diagnostics, supportive care, and evidence-based therapeutic advances. Also key is to improve patient navigation services to help families understand financial assistance available, identify appropriate treatment centers, and avoid unnecessary interruptions.

Building a sustainable oncology ecosystem will require collaboration between government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, researchers, and healthcare providers.

The Real Test for Affordable Cancer Care

Price control is not the answer to India's cancer problem. What it needs is a comprehensive strategy of transparent pharmaceutical pricing, indigenous innovation, rational treatment protocols, evidence-based reimbursement and equitable health care delivery. The aim should be to make cancer treatment affordable, not to reduce the price of cancer medicines. In the end, the real test of progress will not be the drop in the price of a cancer drug but the increase in the number of patients who can afford to complete life-saving treatment without going bankrupt.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.