Does A Woman's Egg Count Make It Harder To Get Pregnant After 30? A Nutritionist Explains

A woman's fertility is closely linked to her eggs, and the number of eggs she has naturally decreases as she gets older. This is a normal part of ageing and begins even before she reaches her reproductive years. While age is often considered an important factor when it comes to pregnancy, it does not mean that conceiving after 30 is necessarily difficult. A woman's overall health also plays a role in her reproductive health.

There is often a lot of discussion around egg count and how it changes with age. However, does a declining egg count mean that women have fewer chances of getting pregnant in their 30s or 40s? Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has addressed this question in a post on Instagram.

In her video, Jain explains how a woman's egg count changes as she gets older. She starts by talking about the number of eggs a woman is born with, followed by how the count decreases during puberty, her 30s, 40s and 50s.

She points out that a woman's egg count will continue to decrease with age. However, she does not believe this automatically makes pregnancy difficult after 30.

"Absolutely not," she says while addressing whether a declining egg count makes it harder for women to conceive after 30.

According to Jain, a woman needs just one healthy egg to get pregnant. She also highlights the importance of looking after overall health, particularly during the 20s.

Here are the key things she suggested focusing on:

Physical health: Taking care of overall physical health is important for reproductive health.

Blood sugar balance: Keeping blood sugar levels balanced is one of the areas she highlighted.

Metabolic health: Improving metabolic health is another aspect women should pay attention to.

Mental health: She also stressed the importance of looking after mental well-being.

The nutritionist adds that focusing on these aspects of health during the 20s can support a woman's chances of conceiving later.

She concludes by saying that women who are healthy can conceive in their 30s or 40s as well.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.