Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient that acts as a foundational fuel source for your brain, nervous system, DNA production, and red blood cells. Maintaining adequate daily intake is vital to prevent severe, irreversible neurological damage and debilitating fatigue. Vitamin B12 plays a vital role in maintaining several bodily functions, and its significance becomes even more pronounced as you grow older. With age, the body undergoes several changes, and its ability to naturally absorb Vitamin B12 from food drastically declines, leading to deficiencies that may have serious health implications.

Why B12 absorption drops with age

One primary reason for decreased B12 absorption in older adults is related to changes in the digestive system.

Decreased stomach acid

The stomach produces less hydrochloric acid as you age, which is required to separate Vitamin B12 from the food proteins it is bound to.

Common medications

Older adults frequently take medications that block B12 absorption. These include Metformin and Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) or antacids.

Fewer intrinsic factors

Ageing stomachs produce less intrinsic factor, a vital transport protein that binds to B12 so the small intestine can absorb it.

Dietary sources

Vitamin B12 is primarily found in animal products such as meat, dairy, and eggs. Individuals who eat vegetarian or vegan diets might become more susceptible to a deficiency. In such cases, supplementation can be a practical solution to ensure adequate intake.

This decrease can lead to symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and even mood changes, as B12 is closely tied to energy levels and mental health. Moreover, vitamin B12 deficiency can result in megaloblastic anaemia, a condition where the body produces abnormally large red blood cells that don't function properly. This can cause fatigue, paleness, and shortness of breath. In more severe cases, prolonged deficiency may lead to irreversible nerve damage, resulting in issues like numbness, tingling, and cognitive problems, including memory loss or difficulty concentrating.

Crucial health benefits for older adults

Supplementing with vitamin B12 can have numerous benefits for seniors.

Preserves brain function

Low B12 levels are tightly linked to memory loss, cognitive decline, confusion, and "brain fog". Supplementing helps protect against mild cognitive impairment and dementia risks.

Prevents nerve damage

Vitamin B12 is essential for maintaining the myelin sheath (the protective coating around your nerves). A deficiency causes irreversible nerve damage, neuropathy, and tingling or numbness in the hands and feet.

Wards off fatigue and anaemia

Without B12, the body produces abnormally large, malformed red blood cells that cannot properly carry oxygen. This leads to pernicious anaemia, causing extreme weakness and exhaustion.

Protects balance and mobility

Neurological deficits from low B12 directly impair balance, walking gait, and motor coordination, which severely increases the risk of falls in elderly individuals.

It's essential to note that before starting any new supplement regimen, it's best to consult with a healthcare professional. They can provide personalised advice based on individual health needs, including potential blood tests to assess existing B12 levels and determine the appropriate dosage.

As you age, it's crucial to pay attention to your nutritional needs, and vitamin B12 is a key player in promoting health and preventing deficiency-related complications. By considering B12 supplementation, seniors can support their energy levels, cognitive function, and overall well-being. Whether through diet adjustments or supplements, prioritising this vital nutrient can make a significant difference in the quality of life as you grow older.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.