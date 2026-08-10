Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker shared that she has been hospitalised after testing positive for dengue. The actor revealed the update with her followers on Instagram, posting a picture from the hospital and writing, "Well that escalated fast. Dengue-fied and hospitalised!" Her hospitalisation has once again brought attention to dengue, a mosquito-borne viral infection that can range from mild febrile illness to a potentially life-threatening disease. While most people recover with appropriate monitoring, hydration and medical care, some patients can develop severe complications, particularly around the time their fever begins to subside. So, when does dengue become dangerous, and which warning signs should patients and families watch for?

What Is Dengue?

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted primarily through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes. It is common in tropical and subtropical regions, including India, and can affect people of all age groups.

The infection commonly begins with a sudden high fever. Other symptoms may include severe headaches, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and skin rash. For many patients, symptoms improve within several days with supportive treatment. However, dengue can occasionally progress to severe diseases involving bleeding, dangerously low blood pressure, fluid accumulation, or organ dysfunction. According to Dr Ravindra Zore, Intensivist (Critical Care), Zynova Shalby Hospital, Ghatkopar, Mumbai, dengue can become particularly concerning when the patient's fever starts coming down.

Why Can Dengue Become Dangerous After Fever Improves?

One of the most important things patients need to understand is that the disappearance of fever does not necessarily mean that dengue has completely resolved. Dr Zore explains that severe dengue can develop around the time the fever begins to settle. This is why patients should continue monitoring themselves even when their temperature appears to be returning to normal. The critical period can last for approximately 24 to 48 hours, during which complications may develop in some patients. This makes medical monitoring particularly important during this phase.

Warning Signs Of Severe Dengue

Patients with dengue should seek urgent medical attention if they develop symptoms suggesting complications. According to Dr Zore, warning signs include:

Severe or persistent abdominal pain

Repeated or frequent vomiting

Bleeding from the nose or gums

Vomiting blood

Blood in the stool

Extreme weakness

Restlessness or unusual agitation

Rapid breathing

Cold or pale skin

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Very little urine output

A sudden fall in blood pressure

These symptoms can indicate complications such as significant bleeding, fluid leakage or circulatory problems and should not be ignored.

Does A Low Platelet Count Mean Dengue Is Severe?

A common misconception surrounding dengue is that the platelet count alone determines how serious the infection is. However, this is not necessarily the case. Platelets are routinely monitored in patients with dengue because platelet levels can fall during the infection. But doctors do not assess severity based solely on a platelet number. Dr Zore explains that physicians also monitor bleeding, blood pressure, fluid balance, blood test results and the patient's overall clinical condition. A patient with a low platelet count may not necessarily have severe dengue, while someone with other signs of deterioration may require urgent treatment even if the platelet count is not extremely low. Therefore, patients should avoid interpreting individual blood-test results without medical guidance.

What Complications Can Dengue Cause?

Most dengue infections do not progress to severe disease. However, when complications occur, they can become serious quickly. Severe dengue can involve plasma leakage, which can cause fluid to accumulate in tissues and potentially lead to a dangerous drop in blood pressure. Severe bleeding is another possible complication. In some patients, dengue can also affect organs such as the liver, heart or brain. These complications can become life-threatening if they are not recognised and treated promptly.

Who Needs Extra Monitoring?

While anyone with dengue can potentially develop complications, some groups may require closer observation. These include:

Young children

Older adults

Pregnant women

People with underlying medical conditions

Individuals who become significantly dehydrated

Patients showing warning signs during the critical phase

People caring for someone with dengue should pay attention not only to fever but also to changes in behaviour, urine output, breathing, blood pressure and general alertness.

Why Hydration Matters In Dengue

Adequate fluid intake is an important part of supportive care for dengue, particularly because fever, vomiting and poor appetite can increase the risk of dehydration. However, hydration should not mean forcing excessive amounts of fluid without medical advice. In patients who develop severe dengue or fluid leakage, doctors need to carefully balance fluid administration and monitoring. Patients should therefore follow the hydration plan recommended by their healthcare provider.

Can Dengue Be Treated At Home?

Many people with uncomplicated dengue can recover at home with adequate rest, fluids, monitoring and regular medical follow-up. However, home care is appropriate only when a doctor determines that the patient does not have warning signs or other factors requiring hospital monitoring. Patients should not self-medicate or assume that a falling fever means the illness is over. Regular clinical assessment and blood tests may be recommended depending on the patient's symptoms and stage of illness.

When Should You Go To The Hospital?

The appearance of warning signs is one of the clearest reasons to seek immediate medical care. Severe abdominal pain, repeated vomiting, bleeding, breathing difficulty, extreme weakness, faintness, cold or pale skin, reduced urine output or symptoms of low blood pressure require prompt evaluation. Hospitalisation may be necessary when doctors need to closely monitor blood pressure, fluid balance, bleeding, blood counts or organ function. Swara Bhasker's hospitalisation after testing positive for dengue highlights an important fact about the infection: dengue does not always follow a predictable course. Most patients recover, but the period when fever starts to subside can be particularly important because severe complications may emerge during this phase. Patients should therefore continue monitoring their symptoms even after the temperature comes down. As Dr Zore emphasises, dengue severity cannot be judged by platelet count alone. Doctors consider the patient's overall condition, bleeding, blood pressure, fluid balance, and laboratory findings before deciding whether hospital care is needed. Early recognition of warning signs and timely medical attention can make a crucial difference in preventing dengue from progressing to severe disease.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.