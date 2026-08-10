Anxiety is often considered a byproduct of stress or mental health conditions. However, a lack of certain nutrients could also be behind the symptoms of anxiety. Mostly, vitamin B12 is a vital nutrient whose deficiency has been attributed to serious neural conditions such as anxiety, depression, psychosis, dementia, and delirium. The Vitamin Hormone Journal has documented that a deficiency of vitamin B12 has a significant impact on brain function, mood regulation, and even the health of the nervous system. Although there is documented research on vitamin B12 deficiency and anxiety, the actual effect needs to be measured in relation to various factors. Certain people may be more vulnerable to trigger anxiety-linked symptoms, while others may experience a minimal effect.

Can Vitamin B12 Deficiency Cause Anxiety?

Vitamin B12 is behind triggering anxiety-like symptoms, as it plays a vital role in how nerves function. The vitamin also plays a role in producing neurotransmitters that form the core of important brain communication. Symptoms such as anxiety, irritability, nervousness, and even low mood could be linked to a deficiency in vitamin B12.

These symptoms could be classified as anxiety disorders, which can make having a vitamin B12 deficiency a major health issue.

What Does Vitamin B12 Do In The Body?

Vitamin B12 or cobalamin is a crucial water-soluble vitamin that is responsible for brain function, nerves, blood cells, and DNA synthesis. The body doesn't make enough of this vitamin on its own, which is why it needs supplements when there is a deficiency. But ideally, vitamin B12-rich foods such as shellfish, sardines, salmon, tuna, eggs, milk, dairy products, chicken, red meat, and much more need to be consumed in a balanced manner to balance vitamin B12 levels.

Supports Healthy Nerve Function

Vitamin B12 is crucial to maintain the outermost layer of the nerve fibres, as it is responsible for the flow of electrical signals for proper brain and spinal cord interaction with the rest of the body. Primarily, this happens through the production of myelin that functions as a protective sheath. When the nerve pathways flow efficiently, the body can function at optimal capacity.

Helps Make DNA And Red Blood Cells

The Nutrients Journal has highlighted that adequate levels of vitamin B12 are necessary for supporting oxygen transport. This means that the red blood cells that are produced in the bone marrow can become negatively impacted due to imbalanced levels of vitamin B12.

A major health concern that can occur is megaloblastic anaemia, wherein the red blood cells are unable to function as they are wired to in the body.

Supports Brain Health

Your brain needs a constant supply of nutrients for it to function properly. A review published in the International Psychogeriatrics pinpoints that a vitamin B12 deficiency, when found to be less than 150 pg/mL, could be behind cognitive impairment and dementia-like symptoms.

How Can Low Vitamin B12 Trigger Anxiety Symptoms?

Individuals who are low in vitamin B12 levels need to seek a doctor's consultation, as it could be behind serious mental health conditions. Manifestations such as psychosis, delirium, and even dementia could occur, which can affect those who are generally classified as at risk.

Impaired Neurotransmitter Production

The International Journal of Molecular Sciences points to how a low level of vitamin B12 could be behind the conversion of a harmful substance known as homocysteine to methionine (a healthy amino acid), a reaction required for better mood regulation and normal brain function.

Increased Fatigue And Brain Fog

The Canadian Association Journal suggests that low vitamin B12 could directly affect the nervous system and trigger symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and heightened anxiety.

Nervous System Dysfunction

When your body isn't getting the vitamin B12 it needs, then the nervous system gets dysregulated, and symptoms such as

Tingling sensations

Palpitations

Dizziness

These symptoms mimic a panic attack, which can confuse most people and lead to a delay in identifying key nutritional deficiencies.

Signs And Symptoms Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Those who are suffering from low levels of vitamin B12 deficiency need to keep these physical and neurological symptoms in mind.

Physical Symptoms

Physical manifestations of low vitamin B12 can be identified by combining symptoms such as

Extreme fatigue

Weakness

Pale skin

Shortness of breath

Dizziness

Neurological Symptoms

Your brain can become negatively impacted, causing symptoms such as

Tingling hands and feet

Poor balance

Memory problems

Brain fog

Mental Health Symptoms

While your mental health could suffer from:

Anxiety

Irritability

Depression

Mood changes

Difficulty concentrating

Who Is Most At Risk Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency?

Individuals who are most at risk of a vitamin B12 deficiency need to be especially vigilant, as their nutritional needs a revision. Those who are:

Following a vegan or plant-based diet is difficult, as very few natural plant sources contain B12.

Older adults could suffer from a vitamin B12 deficiency, as they tend to experience reduced absorption with age.

Individuals with digestive disorders tend to have lower vitamin B12 absorption and need medical supervision.

People who are taking certain medications, such as metformin and proton pump inhibitors, need to consult their doctor for a vitamin B12 supplement.

Can Correcting A Vitamin B12 Deficiency Improve Anxiety?

The Nutrients Journal has pinpointed that while those who are deficient in vitamin B12 can benefit from supplementation, those who are otherwise healthy need not supplement. There is a minimal impact on anxiety reduction in people who have normal B12 levels.

Note: Identifying the cause or causes behind anxiety is essential as a sole caution due to low vitamin B12 not being clinically proven.

When Should You Get Your Vitamin B12 Levels Checked?

If you are doubtful about your vitamin B12 levels, then you need to get your levels checked, as they could be causing the following:

Persistent anxiety

Unexplained fatigue

Tingling sensations

Memory difficulties

Balance problems

Note: Those who are long-term vegetarians or on a vegan diet need to be on a vitamin B12 supplement, as there are very few plant-based sources of vitamin B12.

Low levels of vitamin B12 could be behind anxiety, but medically identifying it requires weighing the symptoms and seeking accurate medical testing.

Also Read: Why Staying Awake Past Midnight Triggers Sudden Anxiety

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.