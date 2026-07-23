People generally associate vitamin deficiencies with fatigue or malnourishment. But vitamin B12 deficiency can affect much more than your energy levels. It is vital for healthy nerves, red blood cell production and normal brain function. Deficiency of vitamin B12 can cause problems with the nervous system, leading to symptoms that are often confused with stress, ageing or other neurological conditions.

Signs you shouldn't ignore include brain fog, tingling in the hands and feet, poor balance and memory problems. The good news is that vitamin B12 deficiency can often be treated if detected early enough. But if the diagnosis is delayed, permanent damage to the nerves can result.

Why is vitamin B12 so important?

Vitamin B12 is essential for several vital functions in the body. It helps:

Maintain the protective covering i.e., myelin sheath around nerves

Produce healthy red blood cells

Support DNA synthesis

Keep the brain and nervous system functioning normally

When vitamin B12 levels fall, nerve signals become less efficient, and the body may develop neurological symptoms even before blood tests show anaemia.

Can brain fog be caused by vitamin B12 deficiency?

Yes. One of the earliest and most overlooked symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency is brain fog.

People may notice:

Difficulty concentrating

Forgetfulness

Slower thinking

Mental fatigue

Reduced attention span

Feeling mentally "cloudy"

Many people assume the symptoms are due to work stress, poor sleep, anxiety or simply ageing because they develop gradually. In fact, the root cause may be a deficiency in vitamin B12.

Why do tingling and numbness occur?

Vitamin B12 is important for healthy nerves. Low levels cause the protective covering around the nerves to start to break down and effect the way nerve signals travel. Common symptoms include:

Pins and needles in the hands or feet

Numbness

Burning sensations

Reduced sensation

Muscle weakness

These symptoms usually start in the feet and then move to the hands. Untreated nerve damage can progress and become irreversible.

Poor balance is another important warning sign

Many people are surprised to find out that vitamin B12 deficiency can affect balance and coordination.

If the nerves that control movement and body position are damaged, a person may have:

Unsteady feeling while walking

Frequent stumbling

Difficulty climbing stairs

Poor coordination

Increased risk of falls

Older adults are especially vulnerable, with balance problems often mistaken for ageing, rather than an underlying vitamin deficiency.

Vitamin B12 deficiency doesn't always cause anaemia first

One common misconception is that a deficiency of vitamin B12 only results in fatigue due to anaemia. Neurological symptoms, in fact, may develop long before anaemia is recognised. There are people who have completely normal haemoglobin levels, but who have significant symptoms of a nerve-related nature.

That's why persistent numbness, balance problems or cognitive changes should never be dismissed just because routine blood counts appear normal.

Who is most at risk?

Anyone can develop vitamin B12 deficiency, but certain groups are more vulnerable.

These include:

Adults over the age of 60

Strict vegetarians and vegans, as vitamin B12 is naturally found in animal-based foods

People taking metformin for diabetes

Long-term users of acid-reducing medications such as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs)

Individuals with stomach or intestinal disorders that reduce vitamin absorption

Patients who have undergone bariatric or gastric surgery

People with pernicious anaemia, an autoimmune condition that affects vitamin B12 absorption

For these groups, regular monitoring may help detect deficiency before symptoms become severe.

Other symptoms you might not associate with vitamin B12 deficiency

Although brain fog, tingling, and poor balance are common neurological features, vitamin B12 deficiency can affect several parts of the body.

Other possible symptoms include:

Persistent fatigue

Memory problems

Mood changes, including depression or irritability

Blurred vision

Muscle weakness

Difficulty walking

A smooth, sore tongue (glossitis)

Reduced reflexes

Because these symptoms overlap with many other conditions, medical evaluation is essential for an accurate diagnosis.

How is vitamin B12 deficiency diagnosed?

Doctors begin by reviewing symptoms, medical history, diet, and medication use.

Investigations may include:

Complete blood count (CBC)

Serum vitamin B12 levels

Methylmalonic acid (MMA) testing, especially when B12 levels are borderline

Homocysteine levels

Tests for pernicious anaemia if suspected

In patients with significant neurological symptoms, further neurological assessment may also be required to rule out other causes.

Can nerve damage be reversed?

Early diagnosis offers the best chance of recovery.

Treatment depends on the underlying cause and severity of the deficiency. It may involve:

Oral vitamin B12 supplements

Vitamin B12 injections for patients with poor absorption or severe deficiency

Treating the underlying condition affecting absorption

Many patients feel their fatigue and cognitive symptoms improve within weeks of being on treatment. Neurological symptoms such as numbness or balance problems may improve over several months.

Delay in treatment could result in some nerve damage becoming permanent, and it is therefore important to seek medical attention promptly.

How can vitamin B12 deficiency be prevented?

For most people, prevention begins with a balanced diet. Foods naturally rich in vitamin B12 include:

Fish

Lean meat

Poultry

Eggs

Milk and dairy products

Vegetarians and vegans should consider taking fortified foods or supplements after consulting a healthcare professional about their nutritional needs. Patients on chronic metformin or acid suppression therapy should also discuss periodic vitamin B12 screening with their physician, especially if neurologic symptoms develop.

A Common Myth

It is a common misconception that one can only experience a vitamin B12 deficiency if he or she is a vegetarian or vegan. Certainly, poor dietary intake can play a role, but it is far from the only culprit.

Many suffer from a deficiency of vitamin B12 because their bodies do not absorb it properly. It is more common in older people, those taking long-term medicines such as metformin and acid-suppressing medicines, people with autoimmune diseases such as pernicious anaemia, and people with digestive disorders or a history of stomach or intestinal surgery.

That means even people who regularly eat meat, eggs or dairy products can develop deficiency if absorption is impaired.

When should you seek medical advice?

Do not ignore symptoms such as:

Persistent tingling or numbness

Difficulty walking or maintaining balance

Frequent falls

Ongoing brain fog or memory problems

Muscle weakness

Changes in sensation in the hands or feet

These symptoms are not always part of normal ageing. They may indicate vitamin B12 deficiency or another neurological condition that requires prompt evaluation.

Brain fog, poor balance and tingling are often written off as stress, fatigue or effects of ageing. But they can be the first warning signs of a vitamin B12 deficiency. There may be neurological symptoms even before anaemia develops, and this can lead to a delay in diagnosis, relying on tiredness or routine blood counts alone. Early detection of these subtle changes and getting medical advice can help to avoid long term nerve damage. In many cases, prompt treatment with vitamin B12 replacement can significantly improve symptoms and preserve brain and nerve health.

(By Dr. Mohan Krishna Jonnalagadda, Sr. Consultant Neurologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

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