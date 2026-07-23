Losing your teeth due to any reason is painful and affects millions of people worldwide. Most people who lack the teeth necessary for chewing food have to opt for implants or dentures. Both of the dental procedures are standard, but they can be lengthy and painful. However, scientists are hoping to find a natural solution for missing teeth. The method might be unconventional, but it is a way to do away with painful dental procedures in the future. Humans only develop two sets of teeth in their lifetime, and they can't grow a third set. This makes it difficult when natural teeth are needed to replace the lost teeth, as the jaw can't be aligned, or there is difficulty chewing food. Permanent teeth, once lost, can't regenerate, as they are not regenerative.

How Scientists Are Trying To Regrow Human Teeth

Scientists are hoping to utilise advances in regenerative medicine based on the animals that grow extra sets of teeth. By implementing a mix of stem cells and tooth buds, natural teeth could be regrown as and when required. Currently, artificial polymers and fillers are used to repair lost teeth, but the exact procedure is quite lengthy, expensive, and painful. If natural teeth could be grown in a lab setting and implanted, instead of broken teeth being extracted and artificially created.

What Recent Studies Have Discovered

Recent studies published in the Cell Regeneration Journal, suggest that experimental research in animals such as pigs is showing some success. The effort to trigger the growth of entirely new teeth is in its early stage of human research and clinical development and needs further testing for better safety practices.

The rebuilding structures that make up a tooth, such as enamel, dentin, cementum, and dental pulp, are being used in this research. The innovation is taking place by harnessing cells, growth factors, and biomaterial scaffolds that could be used to stimulate the body's regrowth practices.

Could Tooth Regeneration Replace Dental Implants?

This could become a reality in the future, as the current research is still in the experimental phase. Tooth regeneration involves biological tooth growth as well as requires long-term integration. But dental implants are artificial and remain a proven clinical option. The best benefit of the innovative research is its ability to preserve natural tissue, which is not possible in dental implants.

Benefits Scientists Hope To Achieve

Researchers hope to achieve ways to place teeth in a more natural manner in the jaw for better alignment. As natural teeth don't need jawbone incision for natural infusion, it preserves the jawbone. The need for repeated dental procedures is reduced, making dental care much more comfortable.

The Challenges Still Standing In The Way

The challenges that still stand in the way of the actual implementation of naturally regrown teeth are concerns related to safety, as clinical evidence is not present. It is harder to control the exact shape of the tooth and its positioning when it is regrown naturally.

A major hurdle lies with regulatory approvals and actual clinical testing for evaluating how effective this method actually is for dental care.

When Could Tooth Regrowth Become Available?

The current stage of research shows that the actual availability is still far away. And naturally regrown teeth need further clinical trials with varied dental patients who have various disorders to evaluate their actual viability.

Who May Benefit Most From Tooth Regeneration?

Tooth regeneration can benefit people who have lacked teeth since childhood. Those with congenitally missing teeth, as well as patients with severe tooth loss, can also benefit from this method.

People who are seeking much more painless alternatives to implants and dentures can also benefit from tooth regeneration.

Note: These kinds of teeth are in the experimental research phase; you can ask a prosthodontist or regenerative dentistry expert for the exact timeline for when they could be available for safe use.

Implications Of Regenerative Dentistry

This kind of research could also be used to regrow organs and bones, pushing the envelope of regenerative medicine that is needed. In India, this kind of research could be applied to bridge the gaps between the much-needed dental health burden and regenerative medicine needs.

Dental implants and dentures remain tested methods for regenerating human teeth. But regenerative medicine and ongoing research are showing promising results when it comes to dental implants.

Also Read: Whiter Teeth, Zero Damage? Scientists Create Game-Changing Tooth Powder

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