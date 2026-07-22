Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, and while most people know that excess sugar and saturated fat can affect heart health, trans fat is considered one of the most harmful fats you can consume. Even small amounts eaten regularly can silently damage your arteries over time, significantly increasing the risk of a heart attack. Although many countries have restricted industrial trans fats, they can still be found in certain processed foods, baked products, and deep-fried snacks. Understanding what trans fat is and how it affects your heart can help you make healthier food choices.

What Is Trans Fat?

Trans fat is a type of unsaturated fat that exists in two forms:

Naturally occurring trans fats, found in small amounts in dairy products and meat from ruminant animals.

Industrial trans fats, which are created by partially hydrogenating vegetable oils to improve a product's texture, shelf life, and stability. It is the industrial form that poses the greatest health risk.

According to Dr. Sameer Bhate, Head & Senior Consultant, Adult Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, trans fats are among the most harmful dietary fats for cardiovascular health because they deliver a “double hit” to the body.

Also read: Trans Fats, Saturated Fats And The Indian Diet: FSSAI Expert Shares Regulatory Perspective

How Do Trans Fats Damage The Heart?

Unlike other unhealthy fats, trans fats affect cholesterol in two harmful ways simultaneously. They:

Increase LDL (bad) cholesterol, which contributes to plaque formation inside arteries.

Reduce HDL (good) cholesterol, which normally helps remove excess cholesterol from the bloodstream.

Dr. Bhate explains that this imbalance accelerates the buildup of fatty deposits inside the coronary arteries. Over time, these plaques can become unstable and rupture, forming a blood clot that blocks blood flow to the heart, resulting in a heart attack.

Foods That Commonly Contain Trans Fat

Industrial trans fats are often present in foods made with partially hydrogenated oils. Common sources include:

Vanaspati

Deep-fried foods

Commercial bakery products

Biscuits

Cakes and pastries

Packaged snacks

Certain fast-food items

Some processed frozen foods

Because these products are inexpensive and have a longer shelf life, they continue to be widely consumed in many regions.

Also read: Are Trans Fats Dangerous For Your Health? Expert Explains

Why Is Trans Fat So Dangerous?

One of the biggest concerns is that trans fats do not produce immediate symptoms. “You may consume them regularly without noticing any health problems, while damage to your arteries quietly builds up over years,” says Dr. Bhate. Unlike conditions that produce early warning signs, artery damage caused by trans fats often remains silent until it leads to serious complications such as:

Heart attack

Stroke

Peripheral artery disease

What Does The WHO Say?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO):

High intake of industrial trans fats increases the risk of coronary heart disease by 21%.

It raises the risk of death from coronary heart disease by 28%.

WHO recommends limiting trans fat intake to less than 1% of total daily energy intake. However, Dr. Bhate notes that from a clinical perspective, the safest approach is to avoid industrial trans fats altogether.

Who Is At Higher Risk?

Although trans fats are harmful for everyone, some individuals face a much greater risk of developing cardiovascular disease. These include people with:

Diabetes

Obesity

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Smoking habits

Existing heart disease

Family history of cardiovascular disease

In these individuals, even modest amounts of trans fat may accelerate artery damage.

How Can You Avoid Trans Fat?

Experts recommend several simple strategies to reduce exposure:

Read ingredient labels carefully.

Avoid products containing “partially hydrogenated oils.”

Limit packaged and processed foods.

Reduce intake of deep-fried snacks and commercially baked goods.

Choose home-cooked meals whenever possible.

Healthier Fat Alternatives

Instead of trans fats, choose foods rich in healthy unsaturated fats, such as:

Olive oil

Mustard oil

Nuts

Seeds

Fatty fish

Avocados

These fats support heart health and may help improve cholesterol levels.

Other Ways To Protect Your Heart

In addition to avoiding trans fats, experts recommend:

Exercising regularly

Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein

Maintaining a healthy weight

Controlling blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol

Avoiding tobacco

Undergoing regular cardiovascular health check-ups

Trans fats remain one of the most preventable causes of heart disease. By raising bad cholesterol and lowering good cholesterol simultaneously, they speed up plaque formation inside arteries and significantly increase the risk of heart attack. While regulations have reduced their use in many countries, carefully reading food labels, limiting processed foods and choosing healthier fats remain among the best ways to protect your heart in the long run.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.