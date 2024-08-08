Are Trans Fats Dangerous For Your Health? Expert Explains

"Trans fats are 15 times more harmful than saturated fats." nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee

Our food items contain a variety of components, some of which are nutritious and provide health benefits, while others may be the source of your health problems. Trans fats fall within the second category. A meal high in trans fats can increase the risk of heart disease, which is why it is crucial to limit your intake. Expanding on the subject, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared a post on Instagram, in which she talked about the danger trans fats possess. The images shared by her featured a statement that read, "Did you know. If you increase trans fats intake by 2%... (Trans fats are found in cookies, pastries, all deep-fried foods like french fries, bhajias, farsan, and non-dairy creamers.) then all-cause mortality increases by 26% (all-cause mortality refers to the total number of deaths from any cause within a specific population). Trans fats are double trouble for your heart. They increase your bad cholesterol and lower your good cholesterol. "

In the caption of the post, Anjali Mukerjee wrote, "You Will Avoid Trans Fats After Reading This!! Trans fats are 15 times more harmful than saturated fats. India is known for its high rate of heart diseases, making it crucial for us to understand how dietary changes impact our health. So, it's important to be mindful of what we feed our bodies. Share this with someone you care about."

In addition to affecting your heart health, trans fats also have a link to cell death in your body. According to ANI, Atsushi Matsuzawa of Tohoku University's Laboratory of Health Chemistry and a team of researchers investigated the impact of two trans fats (elaidic and linoelaidic acids) created during industrial food manufacturing on programmed cell death. In layman's terms, programmed cell death (PCD) refers to the death of a cell caused by an intracellular program.

Matsuzawa said, "Accumulating evidence has associated the consumption of trans-fatty acids with various diseases, including some lifestyle diseases, atherosclerosis, and dementia. But the underlying causes have remained largely unknown. Our research revealed a novel toxic function and mechanism of action of trans-fatty acids, which can account for pathological mechanisms, including atherosclerosis."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.