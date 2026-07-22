Most people think that heart disease is a problem that develops later in life. However, certain health conditions during the reproductive years can quietly increase the risk. One such condition is polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), earlier known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). It affects millions of women and is usually linked to irregular periods, hormonal imbalance, acne, excess facial hair, weight gain, and fertility problems. Studies are now warning that its impact may go far beyond reproductive health.

A new study published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology & Women's Health found that women with PMOS have four times higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease compared to women without the condition. Researchers say that this highlights the need for early heart health screening and lifestyle changes. The findings also highlight the importance of recognising PMOS as a long-term metabolic condition that requires regular medical follow-up, and not just a reproductive condition.

What Is PMOS?

PMOS, formerly called PCOS, is a common hormonal and metabolic disorder that affects women of reproductive age. The updated name better reflects that the condition is not only about ovarian cysts but also involves hormone imbalance and metabolic problems. Common symptoms include:

Irregular or absent periods

Excess facial or body hair

Acne or oily skin

Weight gain or difficulty losing weight

Thinning hair on the scalp

Difficulty getting pregnant

What Did The Lancet Study Find?

Researchers analysed health insurance records of more than 4,13,000 women aged 18 to 50 years with PMOS and compared them with over 2 million women without the condition.

The results showed that women with PMOS had a four-fold higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease. Importantly, the increased risk remained even after researchers adjusted for common heart disease risk factors such as high blood pressure and diabetes. This suggests that PMOS itself may play an independent role in increasing cardiovascular risk.

"Our work shows that it is imperative for clinicians to closely track and evaluate cardiovascular health in patients with PMOS," said senior author Anuja Dokras, MD, MHCI, PhD, the Founders Professor of Women's Health at Penn and the director of the Penn Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) Center. "It is also important for all individuals with PMOS to care for their heart health and control other factors that can lead to poor cardiovascular health, including smoking, inactivity, obesity, high LDL cholesterol, diabetes, and high blood pressure."

Why Does PMOS Increase Heart Disease Risk?

PMOS affects several body systems that are closely linked to heart health. Women with the condition are more likely to develop:

Insulin resistance

High cholesterol

Obesity

High blood pressure

Chronic low-grade inflammation

These factors can damage blood vessels, making it easier for fatty deposits to build up in the arteries. Over time, this increases the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular diseases.

Who Should Be More Careful?

Although every woman with PMOS should watch their heart health, the risk may be greater if she also has:

Excess body weight

Type 2 diabetes or prediabetes

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Smoking habits

A family history of heart disease

A sedentary lifestyle

Can The Risk Be Reduced?

The good news is that heart disease is not inevitable. Early diagnosis and consistent management can significantly improve long-term health. Experts recommend:

Maintaining a healthy body weight

Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins

Exercising for at least 150 minutes each week

Avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol intake

Getting enough sleep and managing stress

Taking prescribed medicines for blood sugar, blood pressure, or cholesterol if needed

Experts say women with PMOS should not focus only on managing menstrual symptoms or fertility concerns. Regular monitoring of blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol levels, and body weight is equally important.

PMOS is much more than a reproductive health condition. The new study shows that women with PMOS face a significantly higher risk of cardiovascular disease, making early prevention essential.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.