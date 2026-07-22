When you may think about men's urological health, prostate cancer is often the first condition that comes to mind. While raising awareness about prostate cancer remains important, experts say many Indian men are silently living with other common urinary and reproductive health problems that often go untreated because of embarrassment, social stigma, or the belief that they are simply a normal part of ageing. According to Dr. Susheel Kharbanda, Senior Consultant, Urology, RG Hospitals, Rajouri Garden, many of these conditions are highly treatable if diagnosed early. Delaying medical attention, however, can lead to unnecessary complications and significantly affect quality of life.

Why Men Often Ignore Urological Symptoms

Many men hesitate to discuss urinary or sexual health issues, even with their doctors. Symptoms such as frequent urination, difficulty passing urine, erectile dysfunction, or blood in the urine are often ignored until they become severe. Experts stress that these symptoms are not a normal consequence of getting older and should always be evaluated.

Also read: Urinary Tract Infections: Doctor Shares Prevention Tips For Men And Women

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH): More Common Than Many Realise

One of the most common urological conditions affecting men over 50 is benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), or an enlarged prostate. Unlike prostate cancer, BPH is non-cancerous. However, as the prostate enlarges, it can press against the urethra and interfere with normal urination. Common symptoms include:

Frequent urination, especially at night

Difficulty starting urination

Weak urine stream

Dribbling after urination

Feeling that the bladder has not emptied completely

Many men assume these symptoms are an unavoidable part of ageing, but medications and minimally invasive procedures can often provide significant relief.

Urinary Tract Infections Can Affect Men Too

Although urinary tract infections (UTIs) are more common in women, men are not immune. Men with diabetes, enlarged prostate, kidney stones, or urinary obstruction have a higher risk of developing UTIs. Symptoms include:

Burning while passing urine

Frequent urge to urinate

Fever

Cloudy or foul-smelling urine

Pelvic discomfort

Untreated infections may spread to the kidneys or bloodstream, making early treatment essential.

Kidney Stones Remain A Major Concern

Kidney stones continue to be a common health problem in India, partly due to dehydration, hot weather, dietary habits, and metabolic disorders. Typical symptoms include:

Severe pain in the back or side

Blood in the urine

Nausea and vomiting

Recurrent urinary infections

Modern minimally invasive procedures now allow many kidney stones to be treated with shorter hospital stays and faster recovery.

Also read: Is Frequent Urination Always A Sign Of Ageing? Doctors Explain The Warning Signs

Erectile Dysfunction May Signal Other Health Problems

Another issue many men hesitate to discuss is erectile dysfunction (ED). While commonly viewed as a sexual problem, ED may actually be an early warning sign of:

Diabetes High blood pressure Heart disease Hormonal imbalance Psychological stress

Seeking medical advice for erectile dysfunction can not only improve sexual health but also help detect serious underlying medical conditions at an early stage.

Other Symptoms Men Should Never Ignore

Experts advise consulting a urologist if you experience:

Blood in the urine

Urinary leakage

Persistent testicular pain

Scrotal swelling

Infertility concerns

Difficulty emptying the bladder

These symptoms should never be considered "normal" and deserve proper medical evaluation.

How To Protect Your Urological Health

Maintaining good urinary and reproductive health begins with healthy lifestyle habits. Doctors recommend:

Drinking adequate water every day

Maintaining a healthy body weight

Controlling diabetes and blood pressure

Avoiding tobacco products

Exercising regularly

Going for regular health check-ups

Seeking medical attention promptly when urinary or sexual symptoms develop. Prostate cancer is only one aspect of men's urological health. Conditions such as enlarged prostate, urinary tract infections, kidney stones, and erectile dysfunction are far more common and can significantly affect quality of life if ignored. Breaking the stigma around discussing urinary and reproductive health, recognising early warning signs, and consulting a urologist without delay can help prevent complications and ensure timely, effective treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.