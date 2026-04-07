Urinary Tract Infections: Doctor Shares Prevention Tips For Men And Women

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are among the most common bacterial infections worldwide, affecting millions of people each year. While they are often associated with women due to anatomical factors, men are not immune, and when UTIs do occur in men, they are typically more complicated and may indicate underlying health concerns. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), untreated infections can spread to the kidneys and bloodstream, making early prevention and timely treatment critical. Similarly, experts highlight that UTIs can recur if root causes are not addressed. They also warn that lifestyle factors such as poor hydration, delayed urination, and uncontrolled diabetes can significantly increase the risk of infection. In older men, prostate enlargement is a key contributor, often leading to incomplete bladder emptying, a major risk factor for bacterial growth.

So, how can UTIs be prevented effectively in both men and women? A leading urologist shares practical, science-backed tips to reduce your risk and protect long-term urinary health.

Why UTIs Occur And Who Is At Risk

UTIs develop when bacteria, most commonly E. coli, enter the urinary tract and multiply. Women are more prone due to a shorter urethra, but men tend to experience more severe complications when infected. "UTIs in men are usually more complicated and often signal an underlying issue such as prostate enlargement, kidney stones, or uncontrolled diabetes," says Dr. Piyush Varshney, Director of Urology, Fortis Hospital Noida.

1. Hydration: Your First Line Of Defence

Staying well-hydrated is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to prevent UTIs. "Drinking 2-3 litres of water a day helps flush bacteria out of the urinary system. Dark, concentrated urine creates the perfect environment for infection," explains Dr. Varshney. Scientific evidence supports this: a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that increased water intake significantly reduced recurrent UTIs in women.

2. Don't Ignore Early Warning Signs

Symptoms such as burning during urination, urgency, frequency, or lower abdominal pain should never be overlooked. "Many men delay consultation, which can allow the infection to spread to the prostate or kidneys," warns Dr. Varshney. When left untreated, UTIs can lead to serious complications like kidney infections (pyelonephritis).

3. Prostate Health Plays A Crucial Role

For men, especially those over 50, prostate health is closely linked to urinary function. "Men above 50 commonly develop prostate enlargement, which can obstruct urine flow and lead to incomplete bladder emptying, an important risk factor for UTIs," says Dr. Varshney. Symptoms like weak urine stream, straining, or frequent urination at night should be evaluated early.

4. Hygiene Matters More Than You Think

Maintaining proper personal hygiene is essential in preventing bacterial entry into the urinary tract. "Good genital hygiene, especially in uncircumcised men, reduces bacterial buildup. This is even more critical for diabetic and elderly patients," he adds.

5. Control Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes significantly increases susceptibility to infections. "Poorly controlled diabetes increases infection risk by impairing immunity and promoting bacterial growth in urine," explains Dr. Varshney.

6. Avoid Holding Urine

One of the most overlooked habits is delaying urination. "Regular bladder emptying is a simple but powerful preventive step. Holding urine for prolonged periods allows bacteria to multiply," says Dr. Varshney.

7. Be Careful With Catheters

Urinary catheters are a known source of infection, particularly in hospital settings. "Their use should be limited and always under strict medical supervision," he advises. The CDC identifies catheter-associated UTIs (CAUTIs) as one of the most common healthcare-related infections globally.

8. Safe Sexual Practices Also Help

Sexual activity can introduce bacteria into the urinary tract. "Maintaining hygiene before and after intercourse and using protection can reduce bacterial entry," notes Dr. Varshney.

A Real-Life Case Highlights The Risk

Sharing a clinical insight, Dr. Varshney recalls: "A recent patient in his 60s presented with recurrent UTIs, which on evaluation turned out to be due to untreated prostate enlargement. With timely treatment, his infections resolved completely, highlighting the importance of identifying the root cause."

Urinary tract infections are common but largely preventable with simple lifestyle measures. While women are more frequently affected, UTIs in men should never be ignored, as they often indicate underlying health issues. From staying hydrated and maintaining hygiene to managing chronic conditions like diabetes and addressing prostate health, small daily habits can make a significant difference.

As Dr. Varshney concludes, "UTIs in men are often preventable but should never be taken lightly. Early attention, lifestyle awareness, and timely medical consultation can go a long way in protecting long-term urinary health."

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.