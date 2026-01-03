5 Top Signs And Symptoms Of Urinary Tract Infections

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are a common health issue that affects a vast majority of the Indian population. According to the European Journal of Pharmaceutical and Medical Research, UTIs are most commonly experienced by women at a higher rate than by males. A study found that 35.56 per cent of UTI cases were in males, while 64.44 per cent were in females. Additionally, over 50 per cent of women are reported to experience at least one UTI in their lifetime. There are some common causes of this infection that affect any part of the urinary system and need immediate medical intervention for effective treatment. People underestimate how UTIs can cause long-term health problems and weaken the urinary system as a whole if left untreated. That being said, people who consume unnecessarily strong antibiotic medication without a doctor's prescription can cause long-term internal damage to their urinary system.

5 Common Signs And Symptoms Of Urinary Tract Infections

1. Burning Sensation While Urinating

One of the most common signs of a UTI is experiencing a burning sensation while urinating. This sensation is known as dysuria, which is considered a hallmark sign of a UTI. This can also arise due to a lack of essential hygiene and the transfer of germs from unclean public toilets. The burning sensation occurs when the internal lining of the urinary tract becomes inflamed due to bacteria. This is why practising proper toilet hygiene is essential while using public toilets.

Note: Self-diagnosing is not advisable; if you have any signs of UTI, visiting a urologist is necessary for seeking proper medical treatment. Delaying and ignoring serious signs can only worsen the health issue and give rise to complications that need further treatment.

2. Frequent Urge To Urinate

Urinary tract infections can affect the urge to urinate, but it is important to make a distinction between having had too much to drink, which is causing frequent urination. Assessing how changes in your typical urination patterns, if you are not drinking more fluids, may be due to a UTI infection. Not only can drinking excess fluids cause frequent urination, but other causes may include kidney stones, cysts and even advanced urinary system issues.

3. Cloudy Or Strong-Smelling Urine

If the typical light yellow urine colour changes to cloudy or gives off a distinct, strong smell, then UTIs may be a possible cause. Although these are clear indicators of an infection, they are not the sole reason to assume that a UTI may be the cause. Cloudy or strong-smelling urine can indicate a urinary tract infection due to the presence of bacteria and inflammation in the internal lining of the urinary system. Only a urologist can diagnose UTIs after assessment and medical history considerations.

Note: Mild dehydration can cause strong-smelling urine, so assessing the cause with a urologist is essential.

3. Lower Abdominal Pain Or Pelvic Discomfort

People who experience lower abdominal pain or frequent discomfort in their pelvic floor could be experiencing UTIs. In a study, it is mentioned that if pregnant women get UTIs, then lower abdominal pain is an observable symptom that is noticeable 4.9 times more times than other symptoms. In children, abdominal pain is often observed in children who are older than 5 years.

4. Blood In Urine

This is a serious symptom of UTIs that can manifest as visible blood in the urine (gross haematuria) or microscopic blood detected only under a microscope (microhaematuria). This may be worrisome to experience firsthand, but it indicates that the urinary system is in distress, and medical intervention is needed as soon as possible.

5. Fever And Chills

This is a complication which can occur when the UTI progresses to the kidneys; the bacterial infection can cause serious damage to the internal organs. When the infection spreads to the kidneys, common symptoms are fever and chills, which are known as pyelonephritis. Here are some clear markers of these symptoms:

High fever (above 38 degree C or 100.4 degree F) is a very common symptom, often accompanied by chills and rigour (severe shivering).

In complicated UTIs in children, fever or chills were reported in 96.2 per cent of cases.

How UTIs Can Be Identified In Different Age Groups

There are various ways to identify how UTIs manifest in different age groups; here are some age-specific markers:

Children : difficulty expressing symptoms, fever, irritability.

: difficulty expressing symptoms, fever, irritability. Women : higher risk due to anatomy and contact with unsafe plastic sanitary products.

: higher risk due to anatomy and contact with unsafe plastic sanitary products. Men : Studies point out that men can contract UTIs from unclean public toilets and unhygienic habits, but it is rare before 50 years age of. But grossly unclean sanitary toilets can easily spread UTIs.

: Studies point out that men can contract UTIs from unclean public toilets and unhygienic habits, but it is rare before 50 years age of. But grossly unclean sanitary toilets can easily spread UTIs. Elderly: Less common but often more severe, as their urinary systems are weaker due to age.

Potential Complications Of UTIs

Severe kidney infection, known as pyelonephritis, can occur if people leave UTIs untreated.

If someone is experiencing recurrent UTIs, then immediate medical intervention is required, as some people can develop multiple organ failure if the UTI is left unaddressed.

The urinary system can suffer from long-term damage, and constant side effects can arise if UTIs are left untreated.

Prevention And Lifestyle Tips To Prevent UTIs

As common practices for overall health and well-being, avoiding UTIs is possible through:

Stay hydrated.

Practice good daily hygiene.

Avoid holding urine for long periods, as this is known to weaken the urinary muscles.

A balanced diet to support urinary health.

UTIs can be irritating, annoying and painful, but early recognition is key. Recognising the signs and seeking medical consultation for proper treatment is essential.

