7 Early Signs Of Kidney Disease That Should Not Be Ignored

Kidney disease is one of the leading causes of deaths globally. A global analysis published in The Lancet found that chronic kidney disease (CKD) is the ninth leading cause of death worldwide. The condition claimed nearly 1.5 million lives in 2023. This report was part of the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study 2023 and it also found that almost 788 million adults (aged 20 and over) are now living with CKD.

Kidney disease not only affects the kidneys, but overall health. If you're suffering from kidney disease, it increases your risk of heart attack, stroke, anaemia, high blood pressure and more. Therefore, it is important that you keep a check on your kidney health. One of the ways to diagnose the disease at an early stage is spotting the early symptoms of the condition. Read on to know some of the early signs of kidney disease that should not be ignored.

Early Signs Of Kidney Disease That You Should Know

Changes in Urination Patterns

The kidneys filter waste and excess fluids from the blood and excrete them as urine. Damage to the glomeruli (filtering units) can cause protein, red blood cells, or abnormal substances to leak into the urine, which makes the urine foamy or bubbly in appearance. Also, increased urination, especially at night, may be a sign of early signs of kidney stress. Reduced urine output may be a sign of fluid retention due to kidney insufficiency. Painful or difficult urination could be a sign of kidney infections. Identifying these changes early and consulting a healthcare professional can lead to timely interventions, reducing further damage. Monitoring urination changes helps detect kidney issues before severe damage occurs.

Persistent Fatigue and Weakness

Kidney disease can cause a buildup of toxins and impurities in the blood, leading to constant tiredness that doesn't improve with rest. Also, kidney impairment can result in anaemia due to reduced production of erythropoietin (a hormone that stimulates red blood cell production), contributing to low energy levels. Persistent fatigue is usually an early warning sign that needs further medical evaluation.

Swelling in Feet, Ankles, or Face

Kidneys control fluid and salt balance in the body by filtering excess sodium and water into urine. When this function is affected, these substances accumulate in tissues, causing oedema. The lower legs and feet are common places but some people might experience swelling around the eyes and hands as well. This symptom is important because it is a sign of fluid overload and reduced kidney clearance.

Shortness of Breath

Reduced kidney function can cause fluid overload that can spread to the lungs (pulmonary oedema), making it difficult to breathe. Also, anaemia lowers oxygen transport, which leads to breathlessness even with mild exertion. Some people may find that their breathing worsens when lying. Shortness of breath can be subtle signs of worsening kidney health.

Persistent Itching

When there's a buildup of waste products in the blood due to declining kidney function, it can cause persistent itching. This is a symptom which is usually overlooked. It usually happens due to the body's inability to filter toxins that irritate the skin and indicates the need to check kidney function.

Muscle Cramps

Electrolyte imbalance due to kidney dysfunction is the main cause of muscle cramps. Kidneys help regulate essential minerals like calcium, phosphorus, and potassium. When kidney function declines, there are imbalances in these electrolytes that can lead to muscle cramps, especially in the legs.

Loss of Appetite and Nausea

The nausea linked to kidney problems result from toxin buildup which irritates the stomach and digestive system. Loss of appetite and weight loss can follow, thereby, impacting overall health. These symptoms reflect the body's response to toxins that healthy kidneys would normally remove.

These early warning signs highlight the kidneys' declining ability to filter blood, regulate fluids and electrolytes, and maintain overall health. Recognising these symptoms early can help prevent progression to advanced kidney disease which may require dialysis or transplantation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.