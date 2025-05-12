This 'Harmless' Drink May Increase Kidney Disease Risk And Anxiety; Here Are Other Side Effects

Energy drinks have gained immense popularity, especially among the young population. These non-alcoholic beverages are intended to boost your energy, alertness and concentration. They may also help improve endurance and physical performance during workouts. While they might seem harmless, a recent study has highlighted the link between energy drinks and various health issues, including kidney disease, anxiety, and an increased risk of heart disease. Additionally, these drinks can cause insomnia, elevated blood pressure, headaches, and stomach aches. The study revealed that approximately 31% of young people in the US consume energy drinks regularly.

A review published in the journal Nutrients in 2023 analysed eight different reports that highlight the adverse effects of energy drinks on individuals under 18 years of age. The researchers found that nearly half of the incidents involved cardiovascular issues, such as heart arrhythmia and arterial hypertension. Meanwhile, 33% reported neuropsychological problems and 22% reported kidney-related issues.

The scientists also discovered that excessive consumption of energy drinks could negatively affect kidney health. This is because the drinks can lead to arterial hypertension, sugar metabolism disorders, and excess weight, all known risk factors for chronic kidney disease.

Another recent study published in the journal Public Health last year indicated that energy drinks are associated with an increased risk of mental health issues among children and young people, including anxiety, stress, depression, and suicidal thoughts.

Why are energy drinks gaining popularity?

1. Energy drinks typically contain high doses of caffeine, which can enhance alertness, focus, and overall cognitive function.

2. The caffeine and other ingredients in energy drinks can improve endurance and physical performance during workouts, making them appealing to athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

3. Energy drinks are a convenient option for a quick energy lift on the go.

4. Some individuals believe that energy drinks can enhance their mood and help them function when they are tired.

Other notable side effects of energy drinks

Energy drinks are loaded with caffeine, which can increase heart rate.

Consuming energy drinks, particularly in the afternoon or evening, can negatively impact sleep quality.

High doses of caffeine may cause anxiety and restlessness, especially in sensitive individuals or when consumed in large quantities.

Energy drinks can lead to dehydration, as caffeine is a diuretic.

Despite their ability to enhance focus and wakefulness, energy drinks can do more harm than good. Healthier alternatives, such as protein shakes, herbal teas, or sparkling water, are better options.

