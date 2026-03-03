Kidney Disease Warning Signs: 7 Surprising Risk Factors Other Than Diabetes And High Blood Pressure

Kidney disease is a growing concern across the globe. The National Kidney Foundation says that 10% of the population worldwide is affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD), and millions die each year because they do not have access to affordable treatment. It also says that the number of kidney failure cases will increase disproportionately in developing countries, such as China and India, where the number of elderly people are increasing. Chronic kidney disease is a condition wherein the kidneys are damaged and they aren't able to function as usual. Your kidneys help to filter waste, toxins and extra water from your blood. When there's kidney damage, there's waste build-up in the blood. CKD eventually leads to kidney failure, however, not all CKD patients will have kidney failure.

While there's no cure for CKD, you can always take necessary steps to slow the damage. There are several factors that increase the risk of CKD, and some of the major risks are diabetes and high blood pressure. People who have extremely high levels of blood sugar and blood pressure, tend to suffer from kidney damage. Most people think that these two are the only risk factors of chronic kidney disease. However, that is not true. There are several other causes of kidney disease. Here, take a look at some surprising risk factors.

Risk Factors Of Kidney Disease Other Than Diabetes And High Blood Pressure

1. Obesity

Excess body weight adds strain on the kidneys by increasing the blood volume that they must filter. This leads to hyperfiltration, where kidneys work overtime, which can eventually lead to scarring and losing efficiency. Even in the absence of diabetes, fat tissue releases inflammatory chemicals that inflame kidney tissues, causing fibrosis and reduced waste removal. People with obesity often develop protein in their urine early on. Losing even 5-10% of body weight can help reduce this burden.

2. Smoking

Tobacco smoke contains thousands of chemicals that constrict blood vessels throughout the body, including those in the kidneys. Reduced blood flow starves kidney cells of oxygen, causing damage and accelerating decline. Nicotine increases oxidative stress, turning healthy tissues fibrous and stiff over years. Smokers have double the risk of chronic kidney disease than non-smokers.

3. Family History and Genetics

Inherited traits also play a role, with certain gene variants predisposing kidneys to structural weaknesses or inefficient filtration. Conditions like polycystic kidney disease cause fluid-filled cysts to proliferate, crowding out functional tissue and leading to kidney enlargement. Genetic counseling can help understand risks.

4. Recurrent Infections and Stones

Repeated urinary tract infections allow bacteria to enter kidney tissues, causing chronic inflammation and scarring of the nephrons. Untreated or frequent infection can erode the kidney's inner lining, impairing its function. Kidney stones exacerbate this by blocking urine flow. Painless stones can silently worsen kidney function for years.

5. Autoimmune Diseases

The immune system can turn out to be bad in diseases like lupus or vasculitis, producing antibodies that attack the kidney. This causes leakage of proteins and blood into urine, which thickens basement membranes and reduces its ability to filter waste.

6. Frequent NSAID Use

Common pain relievers like ibuprofen can affect the kidney in the long-term. They constrict blood vessels and reduce filtration rates during use. Chronic use can lead to acute kidney injury, which can eventually turn into lasting damage. Dehydration increases this harm, as seen in athletes or the elderly.

7. Environmental Toxins

Prolonged contact with heavy metals like lead or cadmium from contaminated water, soil, or industrial work can seep into kidneys, which concentrate these poisons during filtration. A mysterious form called CKDu affects farmworkers, linking repetitive heat stress and toxin loads to kidney injury without the regular risks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.