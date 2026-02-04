Can Bad Oral Health Cause Diabetes And Kidney Disease? Science Says Yes, Here's How

When you think about brushing your teeth, what most people imagine is a sparkling white smile, fresh breath, and avoiding the dreaded drill during root canal surgery as short and long-term results. But here is the surprising bit most people have no awareness of. Poor oral health isn't just about cavities or gum disease. Science shows that what's happening in your mouth can ripple through the rest of your body, which in turn can contribute to serious conditions like diabetes and kidney disease. Here are some diseases that are caused due to poor oral health.

Diseases caused by poor oral health

1. Diabetes complications

According to the National Institute of Health, diabetes and gum disease have a two way relationship. Poor gum health can make it harder to control blood sugar levels, while high blood sugar creates an environment where gum infections thrive. This vicious cycle means that diabetics with untreated gum disease may experience more frequent complications, such as neuropathy or kidney issues. Maintaining gum health is therefore becoming a crucial part of managing diabetes effectively.

2. Kidney disease

Poor oral health causes kidney disease primarily through chronic inflammation and bacterial infection, where bacteria from gum disease enter the bloodstream, causing systemic inflammation that impairs kidney function. A study published in the National Library of Medicine, demonstrated that a 10% rise in periodontal inflammation is associated with a 3% decline in renal function.

Periodontitis, or severe gum disease, increases the risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) by stressing the kidneys and accelerating the decline of their filtering ability.

3. Heart disease

Study suggests that gum disease and cardiovascular problems are widely associated. Bacteria from inflamed gums can enter the bloodstream, triggering inflammation in blood vessels. This process may contribute to the build up of arterial plaque, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. People with advanced gum disease are often found to have higher rates of heart disease, making daily brushing, flossing, and regular dental check ups essential for protecting your heart as well as your smile.

4. Respiratory Problems

Your mouth is the gateway to your lungs, so it's no surprise that gum disease can affect respiratory health. Inhaling bacteria from infected gums can lead to lung infections, worsen chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or aggravate asthma. For older adults or those with weakened immune systems, poor gum health can even increase the risk of pneumonia. Keeping gums, healthy helps reduce harmful bacteria that could otherwise travel into the respiratory system.

5. Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune condition characterised by painful joint inflammation. As per the Journal of Oral Microbiology, the bacteria associated with gum disease may trigger immune responses that worsen RA symptoms. In fact, people with gum disease are more likely to develop RA, and those already living with the condition often find their symptoms intensify when gum health is poor. Good oral hygiene may not cure arthritis, but it can help reduce one of its aggravating factors.

6. Cognitive Decline and Dementia

Emerging research points to a link between gum disease and cognitive decline. Bacteria from infected gums can travel to the brain, where they may contribute to inflammation and the formation of plaques associated with Alzheimer's disease. While more studies are needed, the evidence suggests that poor gum health could increase the risk of dementia in later life. Protecting your gum today could help safeguard your memory tomorrow.

7. Pregnancy Complications

Pregnant women with gum disease face higher risks of complications such as premature birth and low birth weight. As per the Journal of Natural Science, Biology and Medicine, the inflammation caused of gum infections can release harmful chemicals into the bloodstream, potentially affecting the developing baby. It is advised to everyone to pay extra attention to oral hygiene and schedule dental visits to reduce these chronic risks.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information