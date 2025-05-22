What Is "Ozempic Teeth"? The Latest Side Effect Of Weight Loss Drug

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Users of Ozempic report new dental issues, termed "Ozempic teeth." These issues include dry mouth, bad breath, gum disease, and tooth decay. Nausea and acid reflux from Ozempic may also damage teeth over time.

People using the popular weight loss drug Ozempic to shed those unwanted pounds are now facing an unexpected new side effect dubbed "Ozempic teeth". According to Daily Mail, the term refers to a range of dental issues users have been experiencing, such as dry mouth, bad breath, gum disease and tooth decay. Experts explained that the weight loss drug suppresses appetite, and since eating normally stimulates saliva flow, eating less while on Ozempic can mean less stimulation to the salivary gland, which can cause issues.

"Saliva is crucial for protecting teeth, as it helps remove food particles, neutralises acids produced by bacteria in the mouth, and provides essential minerals that strengthen tooth enamel. When saliva levels are insufficient, the risk of cavities and tooth decay significantly increases," cosmetic dermatologist Dr Michele Green told the outlet.

"Anecdotal reports suggest that Ozempic and similar weight loss drugs may cause dry mouth. Ozempic might reduce saliva production, diminishing the mouth's natural ability to cleanse teeth," Dr Green explained.

Further, according to another research, one of the most common side effects of the weight-loss drug is nausea, diarrhoea and vomiting, which can also pose some dental problems.

"The stomach is very acidic, and if the patients are having that acid come up into their mouth, then it really is quite damaging to the teeth," dentist Dr Victoria Holden told The Independent.

Dr Holden explained that Ozempic usually slows the digestion process, meaning that food sits in the stomach for longer, which can force stomach acids up into the oesophagus, resulting in acid reflux. If you do experience acid reflux, Dr Holden recommends seeing a medical expert "because solving that problem from the point of view of rebuilding teeth that have been damaged by acids is complicated and expensive," she said.

She also added that eating less can lead to nutritional deficiencies, which can contribute to the discomfort.

Notably, "Ozempic teeth" is not the only side effect linked to the weight loss drug. According to the New York Post, Dr Green previously warned about "Ozempic mouth". The condition is marked by pronounced folds at the corners of the mouth, noticeable wrinkles on the lips, and sagging skin along the lip contours and chin area.

Other complications include "Ozempic face" and "Ozempic butt". "Ozempic face" refers to the prematurely aged look some patients develop after shedding pounds at record speed. "Ozempic butt" on the other hand, refers to the saggy rear end some users are complaining about.