Chinese Scientists Discover Mysterious Bacteria On Tiangong Space Station

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Chinese scientists discovered a new bacteria species on Tiangong Space Station. The microbe, named Niallia tiangongensis, was found during Shenzhou 15 mission. It is an aerobic, spore-forming, rod-shaped bacterium with unique adaptations.

Chinese scientists have discovered a new species of bacteria on board the Tiangong Space Station. According to a paper published in the International Journal of Systematic and Evolutionary Microbiology, the new microbe strain, officially named Niallia tiangongensis, was found in microbial samples collected from the surfaces of the Tiangong during the Shenzhou 15 crewed mission, which returned to Earth in June 2023. The new microbe has been described as an aerobic, spore-forming and rod-shaped bacterium. It is the first time a new species has been discovered aboard Tiangong, a three-module space station in low Earth orbit.

According to the paper, the novel strain closely resembles Niallia circulans found on Earth, but it also exhibits several mutations that could prove beneficial in the study of life as it moves out into space. "Understanding the characteristics of microbes during long-term space missions is essential for safeguarding the health of astronauts and maintaining the functionality of spacecraft," the paper states, as per Science Alert.

Scientists say that the new bacteria have a "unique ability" to hydrolyse (break down) gelatine, which could be useful in environments with limited nutrients. The new strain also showed "structural and functional" differences in two key proteins, which "may enhance" biofilm formation, oxidative stress response and repair radiation damage, as per the paper.

These adaptations demonstrate that the microbe has developed mechanisms to aid survival in the extremes of the space environment, according to the research.

It is yet to be determined whether the new bacteria poses any threat to the health of Tiangong's astronauts.

Also Read | NASA Astronaut Makes "Ranger Burger" In Space: "Miss Cooking For My Family, But..."

The study of which bacteria survive on space stations is necessary for understanding how to control and avoid contamination on board.

Notably, this is not the first time a novel species has been discovered in space. According to Space.com, a range of new bacteria have been previously identified from the International Space Station, including strains of bacteria that could help astronauts to grow crops on Mars.

More recently, 26 previously unknown bacterial species were discovered in NASA clean rooms - one of the most sterile places humanity has built.