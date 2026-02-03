Tongue Cancer Risk Factors Beyond Tobacco: What You Need To Know

When you think of tongue cancer, what immediately comes to mind is tobacco use and its side effects. While smoking and chewing tobacco are among the leading causes of tongue cancer, it isn't the only culprit. In fact, there are several other risk factors that can increase your chances of developing tongue cancer, even if you've never touched a cigarette. Tongue cancer is a type of oral cancer that develops in the cells of the tongue. It often begins as a small sore or lump that doesn't heal, and while it can be aggressive, early detection makes a huge difference in treatment outcomes.

Risk factors of tongue cancer

Here are some of the risk factors that can cause tongue cancer beyond chewing tobacco.

1. Alcohol Consumption

Alcohol Consumption Heavy drinking is a major risk factor. Alcohol irritates the cells in the mouth and tongue, making them more vulnerable to cancerous changes. Alcohol use is a major risk of cancer for 195 countries and territories from 1990-2016, as per systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016

When combined with tobacco, the risk multiplies dramatically. Even without tobacco, frequent alcohol use can raise your chances of developing tongue cancer. It is always advised to cut back on alcohol, which not only lowers cancer risk but also benefits your overall health.

Read more: Indian Scientists Find Genetic Clues To Tackle Oral Cancer Among Women

2. Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

HPV isn't just linked to cervical cancer, it's also a growing cause of oral cancers, including those of the tongue. According to National Institute of Health, approximately 20% of oral cancer were thought to be caused due to HPV infection.

There are certain strains of HPV that can infect the mouth and throat, leading to abnormal cell growth. Younger people who don't smoke or drink heavily are increasingly diagnosed with HPV-related tongue cancer.

3. Poor oral hygiene

Neglecting oral health can contribute to tongue cancer. Chronic irritation from untreated dental problems, or ill-fitting dentures can damage tongue tissue over time. This repeated trauma may increase the risk of cancerous changes. Regular dental check-ups and good oral hygiene habits can make a big difference.

4. Diet and nutrition

A diet low in fruits and vegetables means fewer antioxidants to protect your cells from damage. Processed foods and high-fat diets may also play a role in increasing cancer risk. Aim for a balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Think of colourful plates with leafy greens, berries, and whole grains.

5. Genetics

Genetic Predisposition and family history can't be ignored. If close relatives have had oral or tongue cancer, your risk may be higher. While you can't change your genes, being aware of this factor means you can be more vigilant about screenings and lifestyle choices.

Read more: Can Doing A Biopsy Spread Cancer? Expert Busts The Biggest Myth That Leads To Cancer Diagnosis Delays

6. Age and Gender

Tongue cancer is more common in people over 40, though younger cases are rising due to HPV. According to ScienceDirect, men are statistically more likely to develop it than women, possibly due to lifestyle factors like higher rates of smoking and drinking.

Warning signs to watch out for

Spotting the Warning Signs Early detection saves lives. Keep an eye out for:

Persistent sores or ulcers on the tongue

A lump or thickened area that doesn't go away

Pain or difficulty swallowing

Red or white patches inside the mouth

If any of these symptoms last longer than two weeks, it's worth getting checked by a healthcare professional.

Tongue cancer isn't just about tobacco. Alcohol, HPV, poor oral hygiene, diet, genetics, and environmental exposures all play a role. The good news? Many of these risk factors are within your control. By making healthier lifestyle choices and staying alert to changes in your mouth, you can significantly reduce your risk. Remember, prevention and early detection are your best allies. Regular dental visits, mindful habits, and awareness of your personal risk factors can make all the difference.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.