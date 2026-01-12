Can Vitamin C Supplements Trigger Kidney Stone Risk? Link Decoded

Vitamin C is a micronutrient that is required by the body for several important functions, such as tissue repair, collagen formation, wound healing, and immune function, among others. It also acts as an antioxidant, preventing free radical damage in the body which can cause chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer. Vitamin C is not produced by the body and hence, you have to consume food that is high in vitamin C. These include citrus fruits, berries, peppers, broccoli, and others.

When you're unable to get the required amount of vitamin C from food, you can resort to supplements. However, it is important that you seek medical help before taking vitamin C supplements as it can have side effects. An Instagram user, Saku Shukla, shared how excess consumption of vitamin C supplements led to the formation of kidney stones.

Shukla, in the video, says that she had been taking Limcee, which is a vitamin C chewable tablet, for one and half years. She further says that in the past two weeks, she experienced burning and itching sensation while urinating but she thought these to be signs of dehydration. She then faced pain in her side and back which also spread to the lower stomach area. This is when Shukla went for her tests which revealed kidney stones formation. Her doctor then told her that there was an excess vitamin C in her body, which led to the formation of calcium oxalate stones in her kidney.

Reacting to the video, Dr Aanchal Panth, Dermatologist, in an Instagram pose said that high doses of "vitamin C (ascorbic acid) tablets, especially when taken daily and without medical indication, can increase the risk of kidney stones." She adds, "There is no need to take supplements if you take a healthy balanced diet.

"Vitamin C is metabolised in the body into oxalate. Excess oxalate is filtered by the kidneys and can combine with calcium to form calcium oxalate stones."

How Vitamin C Increases Kidney Stone Risks?

Vitamin C supplements can increase kidney stone risk through metabolic conversion to oxalate, which is a key component in calcium oxalate stones, the most common type. When you take high doses, typically over 1,000 mg daily, it increases the urinary oxalate levels by 20-60%. This leads to crystal formation in the kidneys, especially in men. This risk occurs from supplements rather than dietary sources like fruits because the body processes isolated ascorbic acid differently.

When there is excess vitamin C, it undergoes hepatic metabolism where enzymes break it down into oxalate via intermediates. Studies show 1-2 grams daily increases urinary oxalate excretion by about 22% in healthy adults, saturating urine and causing kidney stone formation.

Key Risk Factors

Dosage: Risk increases when you take more than 700-1,000 mg/day. Standard multivitamins, which are under 500 mg, show no association.

Risk increases when you take more than 700-1,000 mg/day. Standard multivitamins, which are under 500 mg, show no association. Gender: Men convert vitamin C to oxalate more efficiently, possibly via androgen receptor pathways.

Men convert vitamin C to oxalate more efficiently, possibly via androgen receptor pathways. Predisposed Conditions: History of stones, dehydration, high-protein diets, or obesity can increase the risks by concentrating urine.

Ways To Reduce Risks Of Kidney Stones

Limit Dosage: Keep your intake below 500-1,000 mg daily, as higher doses convert to oxalate, raising urinary levels and doubling the risk.

Keep your intake below 500-1,000 mg daily, as higher doses convert to oxalate, raising urinary levels and doubling the risk. Prioritise Food Sources: Opt for natural vitamin C from citrus, guava, peppers, or amla. Unlike supplements, these give you fibre that moderates absorption.

Opt for natural vitamin C from citrus, guava, peppers, or amla. Unlike supplements, these give you fibre that moderates absorption. Increase Hydration: Drink 3-4 liters of water daily to dilute urine oxalate and calcium, preventing crystal formation.

Drink 3-4 liters of water daily to dilute urine oxalate and calcium, preventing crystal formation. Balanced Diet: Cut down on sodium and animal proteins as these acidify urine. Add potassium-rich foods such as bananas and spinach, and citrate food such as lemon water to prevent the formation of stones.

Cut down on sodium and animal proteins as these acidify urine. Add potassium-rich foods such as bananas and spinach, and citrate food such as lemon water to prevent the formation of stones. Monitor Risk Factors: Men or people with obesity/dehydration should avoid supplements entirely. Check your urine oxalate levels if you're taking supplements.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.