This Inexpensive, Easily Available Drug Offers Hope For Diabetic Kidney Disease, Finds Study

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) has now emerged as the fifth leading cause of death worldwide. Unlike heart disease and cancer, the prevalence of CKD is steadily rising, and symptoms often appear only in the advanced stages, earning it the label of a silent killer, stated a recent global data.

A 1999 study from SGPGI, Lucknow was among the first in India to highlight that diabetes-then considered a disease of affluence-was fast becoming the most common cause of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in the country. Subsequent data from the Indian Society of Nephrology registry have validated these findings, confirming that diabetes is now the leading cause of CKD in India.

Over the past few years, several new therapeutic options have transformed the management of diabetic kidney disease. Drugs such as Flozins (Dapagliflozin, Empagliflozin), Finerenone, and Semaglutide have shown remarkable efficacy in reducing microalbuminuria and protecting against both CKD and cardiovascular disease. However, while these drugs represent major breakthroughs, they remain expensive and cannot entirely halt disease progression, only slowing it down.

Against this backdrop, the recent trial with Levocetirizine represents a landmark development. This study evaluated the safety and efficacy of an inexpensive, easily available, and well-tolerated drug in the management of diabetic kidney disease. Levocetirizine works by inhibiting histamine release, which in turn reduces inflammatory markers known to drive the progression of diabetic kidney damage.

Preclinical studies in animal models demonstrated that Levocetirizine significantly reduced albuminuria and inflammation, suggesting potential kidney-protective effects. Building on these findings, a clinical study from Egypt involving 60 patients with type 2 diabetes and diabetic kidney disease administered 5 mg of Levocetirizine alongside standard therapy. The results were promising-Levocetirizine significantly reduced albuminuria and inflammatory biomarkers, indicating a potential anti-inflammatory and renal-protective role.

Importantly, the drug was well tolerated with minimal side effects, offering a practical, low-cost adjunct to current diabetic kidney disease treatments. However, researchers emphasize that the small sample size and short study duration call for larger, long-term trials to confirm and expand on these findings.

If validated, this could mark a significant step forward in making effective kidney protection more accessible, especially in resource-limited settings where the burden of diabetes and CKD continues to rise.

(By Dr Sanjeev Gulati, Chairman, Nephrology and Kidney Transplant, Fortis Group of Hospitals-NCR)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.