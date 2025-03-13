World Kidney Day 2025: Can Obesity Increase The Risk Of Kidney Diseases?

World Kidney Day is an annual global event aimed at raising awareness about the importance of kidneys to overall health. It also advocates methods to reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems.

World Kidney Day also encourages individuals to make healthy lifestyle choices that can help improve kidney health.

World Kidney Day 2025 theme

The theme for World Kidney Day 2025 is "Are your kidneys ok? Detect early, protect kidney health." This theme focuses on the urgent need for strategies that can help with the early detection of kidney diseases. Early diagnosis followed by timely treatment can help prevent the progression of chronic kidney disease, lowering the risk of severe complications and premature mortality due to kidney diseases.

Obesity and kidney disease

Diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and a family history of the disease are some risk factors for chronic kidney disease. Other than these, obesity is also one of the major contributors.

Obesity is a common risk factor for high blood pressure, type-2 diabetes and heart disease. These conditions can contribute to chronic kidney disease. Obesity can also cause inflammation and make your kidneys work harder. These two factors can also directly increase kidney disease risk.

Childhood obesity and kidney health

Childhood obesity has become more common than ever. Obese and overweight children are at a greater risk of early onset of non-communicable diseases such as type-2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and more.

Childhood obesity may also increase the risk of developing kidney disease.

"Kidney diseases in children are primarily caused by congenital factors. These developmental abnormalities result in defects in the urinary system from birth, which can eventually lead to kidney damage and failure. In medical terms, these conditions are referred to as Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT). CAKUT is one of the most common causes of kidney failure in children," said Dr. Manoj K. Singhal, Principal Director, Nephrology and Kidney Transplantation at Max Hospital.

"Other contributing factors include kidney stones, which can impair kidney function. Additionally, some children develop urinary retention due to habits like holding urine for extended periods. This can lead to urinary tract infections (UTIs), which, if left untreated, may cause kidney damage."

"Obesity, on the other hand, is a lifestyle-related condition that increases the risk of hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, and elevated uric acid levels as children grow older. It serves as a precursor to metabolic syndrome in adulthood. Children with obesity are at a higher risk of developing diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, which, in turn, can contribute to kidney disease. If left unchecked, this trend could lead to a widespread health crisis in the future," added Dr Singhal.

(Dr. Manoj K. Singhal - Principal Director, Nephrology and Kidney Transplantation, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.