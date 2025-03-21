Researchers Test New Treatment for Kidney Disease in Dogs

Researchers in Israel have tested a potential treatment for chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dogs.

The study, published in the Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine, examined the effects of paricalcitol -- a synthetic form of vitamin D, Xinhua news agency reported.

The team from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem tested paricalcitol on two common CKD complications: renal secondary hyperparathyroidism (RHPT) and proteinuria, or excess protein in the urine.

CKD is a progressive condition that leads to kidney failure, primarily affecting older dogs but also occurring in younger ones.

RHPT develops when damaged kidneys fail to regulate minerals like calcium and phosphorus, causing elevated parathyroid hormone (PTH) levels that can weaken bones and harm organs.

The trial involved 13 dogs with CKD, treated with either paricalcitol or a placebo over two 12-week periods.

Researchers found that proteinuria worsened in dogs given a placebo but remained stable in those receiving paricalcitol, suggesting the drug may help protect kidney function.

Some treated dogs experienced mild increases in calcium levels, though dose adjustments helped manage the condition.

While the findings are encouraging, further studies are needed to assess the long-term safety and effectiveness of the treatment.

CKD in dogs, also known as chronic renal failure, is a progressive condition where the kidneys gradually lose their ability to function properly, leading to various symptoms like increased thirst and urination, vomiting, and weight loss.

The common symptoms include increased thirst, peeing more, decreased appetite, weight loss, vomiting, and low energy.

In the early stages of CKD, there might be no symptoms because the kidneys can still manage. Ageing and kidney infections are the most common causes of CKD in dogs.

While the condition is a progressive one, there is no cure. However, early diagnosis and management can significantly improve a dog's quality of life and lifespan.

