How To Build Healthy Workplaces For Women: Ergonomics, Anaemia, Menopause & Other Risks

In India's rapidly evolving workforce, women juggle professional responsibilities alongside societal and family roles. And this dual burden can take a physical and mental toll. Occupational health, defined as the highest degree of physical, mental, and social well-being at work, remains under-focused for women, especially regarding specific gender-linked risks. From musculoskeletal disorders caused by repetitive tasks-like those faced by Kutch handloom weavers, where 60 percent report related pain-to mental strain among female professionals balancing care duties, the spectrum of health challenges is wide. On the occasion of OSHA's Safe + Sound Week 2025, observed from 11th to 17th August, let's take a closer look at the challenges women face in the workplace, specifically with regard to those that have a direct correlation with women's health.

Women's health in the workplace also intersects with reproductive needs: high anaemia rates. According to recent studies, 57 percent among Indian women aged 15-49, and even higher among pregnant and breastfeeding women, and this can add strain to an already demanding work schedule. Meanwhile, menopause symptoms like insomnia, brain fog, mood swings, and palpitations often go unspoken, yet significantly impair workplace performance and well-being. Combine physical strain with risks of harassment-and despite legal protections like the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013-many women still face hostile environments that impact their health and dignity.

So, let's dive deep into evidence-based health risks female workers face in India, and take a look at some practical, research-backed strategies to create truly safe and sound workplaces.

Understanding the health risks women face at workplaces plays a very important role

Understanding The Risks Women Face At Work

The stressors that impact women's health in the workplace can stem from a number of directions and causes. Here is a closer look at some of the most common health risks that women in India face in workplaces, be it corporate offices or factories.

1. Musculoskeletal Strain & Physical Injury

Women in manual or repetitive jobs-like garment making or weaving-face a high burden of musculoskeletal disorders. In Kutch, reportedly 60 percent of handloom weavers report such pain due to repetitive movement and poor ergonomics. Broadly, women across occupations grapple with fatigue, pain, sleep disorders, and long hours-all linked to workplace design and task demands.

2. Reproductive & Anaemic Challenges

Anaemia affects over half of Indian women aged 15-49 years, and is often aggravated during pregnancy and lactation, leading to fatigue, low immunity, and reduced productivity. Workplaces that overlook nutrition breaks, hydration, or medical support may worsen these risks.

3. Menopause & Midlife Health

Menopause symptoms like hot flashes, insomnia, and cognitive fog can severely affect working women, especially when workplace culture discourages discussion or accommodations. These challenges may lead to job exits or career setbacks.

4. Mental Health, Burnout & Discrimination

Women often face microaggressions, juggling expectations of caregiving and performance. Lack of flexibility and biased work cultures amplify stress, occupational burnout, and emotional exhaustion.

5. Sexual Harassment & Rights Violations

Despite enactment of the POSH Act (2013), studies reveal inadequate compliance, especially the absence of Internal Complaints Committees in many organizations, leaves many women vulnerable to harassment and unsafe conditions.

Making workplaces safe for women requires a multi-pronged approach

Practical, Evidence-Backed Tips For Safe + Sound Workplaces

To address these major health risks that women in the workplace face often, here are some practical tips that can come in handy. We're not implying that these are solutions or easy to implement, but considering them may be a good start to what is clearly a long road ahead while addressing women's health risks in the workplace.

A. Ergonomics, Energy & Physical Support

Introduce adjustable furniture, regular stretch breaks, and job rotation to reduce repetitive strain.

Conduct periodic medical exams and SOP-driven assessments for high-risk jobs, including factory workers, agricultural workers and night-shift workers.

Offer hydration and nutrition zones to support energy levels, especially for anaemic or pregnant women.

B. Nutrition & Reproductive Health-Friendly Policies

Provide flexible scheduling or rest rooms for pregnant, menstruating or lactating female staff.

Include iron-rich meals/ snacks and awareness sessions on anaemia prevention.

C. Menopause Awareness & Adjustments

Normalize menopause and reproductive health through education sessions and peer support groups.

Offer cooling spaces, breathable dress code, and flexible work options to ease symptomatic days.

D. Supportive Mental Health & Flexible Culture

Introduce flexible hours, remote options, and caregiver support to ease multi-role stress.

Create women's support networks, mentorship groups, and mental-health check-ins to reduce isolation and burnout.

Many women still face hostile environments that impact their health and dignity

E. Robust Anti-Harassment Frameworks

Enforce POSH compliance: set up functional Internal Complaints Committees promptly.

Train staff, ensure confidential reporting, and zero tolerance for harassment consistent with the POSH Act.

F. Institutional Policies & Leadership Commitment

Appoint women's health champions and integrate health considerations into HR policies-covering caregiving, menopause, reproductive needs, harassment, and flexibility.

Monitor metrics like retention, morale, and absenteeism to track improvements.

While none of these interventions guarantee universal adoption, they're grounded in evidence and tailored to female workers' real-world needs. Employers that act on these recommendations can boost morale, reduce risks, and strengthen gender equity. In strengthening healthy, respectful, and inclusive workplaces, employers not only safeguard women's well-being-they invest in a more productive and equitable future workforce.

