Heart: Women's Reproductive Health Could Influence Their Cardiovascular Health; Heres How

The reproductive health of women can greatly influence their cardiovascular health

Cardiovascular problems can be caused by a variety of factors, including obesity, high blood pressure, excessive cholesterol, and reproductive health. According to a recent study in the Journal of the American Heart Association, earlier first birth, more live births, and earlier menstruation are all linked to a higher risk of heart disease in women.

The relationship between these reproductive factors and cardiac conditions like atrial fibrillation, coronary heart disease, heart failure, and stroke, was carefully studied by researchers. Let's discuss what the study suggests and what risk factors influence women's reproductive and cardiovascular health.

According to this study, women are more likely to experience cardiovascular problems if they had earlier first births, more live births, and earlier period onset. The research, which was overseen by specialists from Imperial College London, establishes a causal relationship between sex-specific risk factors and cardiovascular disease in women and offers potential preventive measures.

The research represents the most thorough examination to date of female-specific reproductive variables and their relationships to a variety of cardiovascular conditions, such as atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat), coronary heart disease, heart failure, and stroke. The researchers anticipate that this will enable physicians to more effectively assess, track, and intervene as necessary in women's risk factors.

According to research, a woman's chance of having an elevated body mass index (BMI), increased blood pressure, and high total cholesterol and triglycerides increases with the number of live births she has during her reproductive years.

Experts suggest a woman's body may experience physiological changes during pregnancy that promote inflammation and blood clotting. The risk of cardiovascular disease can also be greatly increased by other disorders including PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) and preeclampsia (pregnancy-induced hypertension).

Estrogen levels begin to decrease as a woman approaches menopause. The hormone performs a variety of defensive tasks, including controlling cholesterol. Estrogen encourages the production of good cholesterol, and studies show that it also has an impact on the immune system, reducing the threat provided by the buildup of bad cholesterol.

Women stop receiving estrogen's protective effects after menopause. They develop higher levels of harmful cholesterol, triglycerides, and belly fat. After the reproductive cycle pauses, their lipid profile may change dramatically. According to doctors, a woman's arteries get larger and stiffer after menopause, increasing her risk of hypertension and artery illnesses.

Some of the risk factors could be:

There is no one risk factor that causes a heart attack or stroke. They frequently occur as a result of several risk factors combined. Risk factors can be classified as non-modifiable or modifiable, depending on your ability to change them.

You can alter the following risk factors for heart attacks and strokes:

Smoking cigarettes

Having an unhealthy diet

Lack of physical activity

Obesity or excess weight

Regular alcohol intake

Moreover, the following medical disorders raise the risk of developing heart disease:

Blood pressure is high (hypertension)

High cholesterol

Depression, anxiety, and social isolation related to type 2 diabetes.

Age, sex, being post-menopausal, and having an early family history of heart disease are risk factors that you cannot control. However, making healthy lifestyle choices today can lower your risk of reproductive as well as cardiovascular diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.