Demystifying Anaemia: 10 Fact You Should Know

Anaemia is a condition where the body lacks enough healthy red blood cells or haemoglobin to carry adequate oxygen to the tissues, leading to symptoms like fatigue, weakness, and shortness of breath. While commonly attributed to iron deficiency, anaemia can result from various causes, including vitamin deficiencies, chronic diseases, or genetic conditions. Myths often surround anaemia. These misconceptions can delay proper diagnosis and treatment, making it crucial to understand the condition comprehensively. Keep reading as we share a list of facts one must know about anaemia.

10 Facts you must know about anaemia

1. Anaemia is not always due to iron deficiency

While iron-deficiency anaemia is the most common type, it can also occur due to vitamin B12 deficiency, folate deficiency, chronic diseases, or inherited conditions like sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia. Correctly identifying the cause is vital for effective treatment.

2. Chronic diseases can cause anaemia

Conditions like kidney disease, cancer, or autoimmune disorders can lead to anaemia of chronic disease. These conditions interfere with red blood cell production or cause their early destruction, requiring targeted management.

3. Anaemia affects all age groups

Though it is more common in women of reproductive age and children, anaemia can affect anyone, including men and the elderly. Older adults often develop anaemia due to chronic illnesses or nutritional deficiencies.

4. Mild anaemia often goes unnoticed

Symptoms of anaemia, such as tiredness or paleness, can be subtle and mistaken for general fatigue. Regular health check-ups are essential, especially for high-risk groups, to catch and treat anaemia early.

5. Vitamin B12 deficiency anaemia is common in vegans

Vitamin B12 is primarily found in animal products. Vegans and vegetarians may develop anaemia if they don't supplement their diet with B12-fortified foods or take supplements.

6. Heavy menstrual periods can lead to anaemia

Women with prolonged or heavy menstrual bleeding (menorrhagia) are at higher risk of developing anaemia due to excessive blood loss, making iron supplementation or medical intervention necessary.

7. Pregnancy increases the risk of anaemia

During pregnancy, the body's demand for iron and folic acid increases to support foetal development. Without adequate intake, pregnant women can develop anaemia, leading to complications like low birth weight or preterm delivery.

8. Athletes are at risk too

Intense physical activity can lead to "sports anaemia," a condition where blood volume expands but haemoglobin levels drop temporarily. Additionally, gastrointestinal bleeding or poor dietary intake can exacerbate the risk in athletes.

9. Anaemia can impact cognitive function

Prolonged anaemia reduces oxygen supply to the brain, potentially impairing concentration, memory, and overall cognitive performance. Addressing anaemia can lead to noticeable improvements in mental clarity.

10. Anaemia is preventable and manageable

Many cases of anaemia can be prevented through a balanced diet rich in iron, vitamin B12, and folate. Regular screening, especially for at-risk populations, and timely interventions like dietary adjustments or medical treatment ensure effective management.

Understanding these facts can help debunk myths and encourage people to take anaemia seriously, ensuring timely diagnosis and treatment to prevent complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.