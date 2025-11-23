Expert Weighs In On Toxic Air's Hidden Toll On Pregnant Women And Unborn Babies

The air we breathe has become a potent cocktail of pollutants in metro cities such as Delhi. Still, schools are open, people are going for a morning run, and just a few are using protective masks. These trends suggest that we might have normalised the issue and its dangerous impacts, but exposure to ultrafine particles can have catastrophic consequences, especially for pregnant women and their unborn babies.

From premature birth and low birth weight to lifelong cognitive and respiratory problems, toxic air causes serious health problems for fetuses. The vulnerability of fetuses to toxic air is a ticking time bomb, demanding urgent action.

"The particle size less than 1 micrometers and smaller than these are the ones which actually can translocate into the circulation and into the cells, they actually have a tendency to affect the immune, developing immune system in a very small newborn and even in the pregnant women," Dr Shishir Bhatnagar, Senior Consultant - Paediatrician and Neonatologist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, told NDTV.

"These are the ones responsible for creating immunological problems, can create problems of immunity, and can also cause a neurological development problem in small newborn children."

Here's how toxic particles reach the fetus

The expert explained that a developing baby inside the uterus might be impacted through the mother as the pollutants enter through the woman's alveoli into the circulation and to the baby and into the immune system and into their lungs.

"So, in fact, a developing newborn can also get a problem because of this; there is a higher rate of premature deliveries in these pregnant ladies. We have to be protective of them also," Dr Bhatnagar added.

What are the preventive measures?

Stay informed about local air quality

Use masks and air purifiers

Limit outdoor activities during peak pollution hours

Advocate for cleaner energy and policies

Dr Bhatnagar noted that people have to understand that ultimately the near-dear ones are going to have the problems; hence, they should opt for policies like carpooling, staying indoors when the pollution levels are very high, and using electric transport. Use of air purifiers is also advised.

Use face masks, at least N95 or FFP2 variety, if going out. "These are the ones which an actual normal surgical mask will not be able to stop the pollution. So, we have to know that the mask size has to be the one that I have mentioned."