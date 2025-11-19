Could H5N5 Strain Of Bird Flu Be The Next Pandemic? Experts Answer

Health officials in the United States confirmed a human case of bird flu with a rare strain, H5N5, that had previously only been reported in animals and never in a human. The patient is an older adult from Grays Harbor County in Washington, with underlying health conditions. The Washington State Department of Health revealed that the person was hospitalised in early November and is described as being severely ill.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and DOH currently consider the risk to the public from avian influenza to be low, but experts are analysing all aspects.

How was the person infected?

The individual is reported to have a mixed backyard flock of domestic poultry at home that had been exposed to wild birds. The poultry or wild birds are considered the most likely source of exposure. However, the investigation is ongoing.

"Unlike the more familiar H5N1 strain, H5N5 infections in humans are extremely rare. This strain is known for its genetic variability and its ability to mutate, which is why global health authorities are monitoring it closely," Dr Anirban Chattopadhyay, Consultant - Critical Care Medicine, CMRI Kolkata, told NDTV.

Could H5N5 Strain Of Bird Flu Be Next Pandemic?

There is no evidence of human-to-human transmission yet and most infections are likely to occur in people who have direct contact with infected birds.

Dr Niranjan Singh, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, told NDTV that the virus is concerning, but not panic-worthy yet. "It's a zoonotic risk (animal to human) rather than a pandemic-level human virus, according to public health agencies," he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Chattopadhyay issued a warning, saying, "individuals with comorbidities or weakened immunity should be cautious, especially in regions with active outbreaks in birds. Because international travel increases exposure pathways, it is important to stay alert but not alarmed."

"Currently, H5N5 cannot cause a pandemic because it does not spread between humans. But avian influenza viruses are inherently unpredictable - they can mutate or reassort over time," Dr Chattopadhyay noted.

Many public health agencies say that while H5 avian flu viruses (in general) are being monitored, they haven't yet adapted for efficient human-to-human spread.

As per Dr Singh, avian influenza viruses are known to mutate, and there is increased surveillance on H5 subtypes because of their "pandemic potential". "People who are more exposed - e.g., poultry farmers, people with backyard birds, or those in contact with infected animals - are at higher risk."

What Are The Symptoms?

The person hospitalised in the US developed a high fever, confusion and respiratory distress.

"Since this is a very new human case, detailed, fully confirmed symptom profiles for H5N5 in humans are still limited. But given it's an avian influenza A, symptoms could potentially mirror other bird-flu infections: fever, respiratory distress, etc. (though exact severity is still under investigation)," Dr Singh said, adding that severe illness, including pneumonia, has been seen in humans in the past avian flu infections (e.g., H5N1).

What Are The Preventive Measures?

For most people, no special immediate action is needed beyond regular flu hygiene (wash hands, avoid contact with sick birds, etc. "If you handle birds (poultry, backyard birds), it's wise to follow biosecurity measures - especially if there are reports of avian influenza in your region," Dr Singh suggested.