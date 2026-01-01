Bird Flu Alert: Tamil Nadu To Step Up Surveillance Along Kerala Border

With a rise in avian influenza cases reported in parts of Kerala, including Alappuzha and Kottayam, authorities in Tamil Nadu have intensified surveillance along the border districts to prevent the disease from spreading into the state. Enhanced monitoring has been put in place, particularly in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts, which share a long and porous boundary with Kerala. Acting on the directions of the Animal Husbandry Department, special preventive measures have been initiated under the supervision of Joint Director Dr Balakrishnan. As part of these efforts, check posts have been established at Gudalur and Panthalur taluks in the Nilgiris district to closely monitor the movement of poultry and related materials from Kerala.

Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya said the transportation of live poultry, eggs, poultry waste and other related products from Kerala into the district has been temporarily banned as a precautionary measure.

The decision was taken in view of the increasing number of bird flu cases reported in neighbouring districts of Kerala and the potential risk of transmission into Tamil Nadu.

To ensure strict enforcement, special surveillance teams have been deployed at eight check posts along the Kerala border and one along the Karnataka border. Each team comprises a veterinary assistant, a veterinary inspector and a livestock maintenance assistant, working in coordination with the police, forest and revenue departments.

Officials have cautioned that avian influenza affects not only domestic poultry such as chickens, ducks and turkeys but can also spread through wild and migratory birds. There is also a risk of transmission to humans, making early detection and prevention critical.

Authorities have advised poultry farmers to strictly adhere to biosecurity measures. Farmers have been instructed to prevent wild birds from entering poultry farms, avoid rearing different species of birds together, restrict the entry of outsiders and vehicles into farm premises, and refrain from sharing farm equipment.

Disinfection of farm tools and equipment at least twice a month has been made mandatory. Farmers have also been urged to immediately report any unusual illness or sudden deaths among birds to the nearest veterinary assistant or animal husbandry office, enabling swift containment measures to prevent the spread of avian influenza.

