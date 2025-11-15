US Patient Sick With Bird Flu Virus That Has "Pandemic Potential": Report

A resident of Washington state has been admitted to the hospital with an H5N5 bird flu infection, according to state health authorities. The strain detected in this patient has not previously been identified in humans, making the case noteworthy even though federal officials still consider the overall public threat to be low, according to a report by CNN.

This is the first reported human infection with avian influenza in the United States in nine months, yet the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains that the current risk to the broader population remains limited.

Health officials describe the patient as an older adult from Grays Harbor County who already faced underlying medical issues. The individual has been hospitalised since early this month.

Investigators have not pinpointed how the virus was contracted, though early indications suggest that backyard poultry could be the source, and both health and agricultural agencies are continuing to probe the circumstances.

Avian influenza can be transmitted through an infected animal's saliva, mucus, faeces, and, in dairy cattle, milk. The likelihood of transmission typically increases during late fall and winter when migrating birds encounter domestic flocks.

Although avian influenza has long circulated among wild birds across the globe, the current US outbreak, which began in January 2022, has involved more infections in mammals than previous episodes.

There has been no evidence of human-to-human spread in the United States, but Washington state officials are monitoring people who may have had close contact with the patient to check for symptoms and offer testing or preventive treatment.

Despite the low overall risk, influenza researchers warn that the virus still poses concerns. Dr Richard Webby underscored the uncertainty around its evolution, saying the virus has "pandemic potential".

He added, "I think it's clear it's not an easy leap for this virus to make, to switch from being a duck virus to being a human virus. I think that's pretty clear, but I certainly wouldn't put money on the fact that it can't make that leap. It's going to take a little bit of the biologic stars aligning for that to happen. We could argue exactly how likely that is, but no one actually knows. Only time will tell us, unfortunately."

According to the CDC, 70 human cases have been identified in the US during the current outbreak. One elderly patient with existing medical conditions died in January.

Most cases have been mild, with symptoms such as red eyes or fever, although a few individuals have experienced more severe illness. The majority of those infected have direct and frequent exposure to animals. 41 cases have occurred among cattle workers and 24 among poultry workers, while two cases involved other forms of animal contact and three had no clear source.

The CDC urges people who regularly handle animals to wear appropriate protective gear and to exercise caution around animal waste.

Washington's Department of Health advises residents cleaning bird feeders or other areas contaminated by bird droppings to wear gloves and to disinfect surfaces with either a commercial product like Lysol or a bleach solution made by mixing one part bleach with ten parts water.

People are also encouraged to avoid approaching sick or dead wildlife and to use gloves, a well-fitting mask, and an inverted plastic bag when disposing of a dead bird. Double-bagging the carcass and placing it in a sealed trash bin prevents scavengers from accessing it, and thorough handwashing afterward is essential.

Officials additionally caution against consuming undercooked or unpasteurised dairy or meat products, including raw milk and raw cheese.

Public health leaders also recommend receiving the seasonal influenza vaccine. Although the standard flu shot does not protect against bird flu, it helps reduce the already low chance that a person could be simultaneously infected with both viruses, a situation that could potentially allow the avian influenza virus to mutate into a form capable of spreading more easily among people.

